- EUR/USD gathers extra downside traction and breaches 0.9700.
- A deeper retracement could expose a move to the YTD low.
EUR/USD drops for the fourth consecutive session and revisits the sub-0.9700 region at the beginning of the week.
Further losses appear well on the cards for the time being. Against that, the pair should not meet any contention of note until the 2022 low at 0.9535 (September 28) prior to the round level at 0.9500.
In the longer run, the pair’s bearish view should remain unaltered while below the 200-day SMA at 1.0608.
EUR/USD daily chart
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9693
|Today Daily Change
|72
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.53
|Today daily open
|0.9745
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9861
|Daily SMA50
|0.9996
|Daily SMA100
|1.0211
|Daily SMA200
|1.0618
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9817
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9726
|Previous Weekly High
|1
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9726
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0198
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9536
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9761
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9782
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9708
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9672
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9617
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9799
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9854
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.989
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds steady near 0.9700 after weak sentiment data
EUR/USD fell to a fresh daily low near 0.9680 after the data from the euro area showed that Sentix Investor Confidence slumped to -38.3 in October from -31.8 in September but managed to recover to the 0.9700 area. Eyes on Wall Street's opening bell.
GBP/USD stays under bearish pressure below 1.1100
GBP/USD has failed to stage a steady rebound after BoE announced new support measures on Monday and retreated toward 1.1050. The cautious market mood helps the greenback preserve its strength on Monday and makes it difficult for the pair to gain traction.
Gold drops to one-week low amid stronger USD, Fed rate hike jitters
Gold remains under heavy selling pressure for the fourth successive day on Monday. Aggressive Fed rate hike bets continue to boost the USD and weigh on the XAU/USD. The risk-off mood could lend some support ahead of this week’s key event/data risks.
ApeCoin Price: APE price ready for a massive 25% rally or smoke show?
ApeCoin (APE), the native currency of the Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) metaverse, has recouped its recent losses. Analysts have predicted a 25% rally in the NFT token as large wallet investors resume buying.
Week Ahead on Wall Street (SPY) (QQQ): Earnings season begins and CPI data the highlight
Another week of huge volatility for financial markets was met with a certain resignation on Friday. Early indications for the week were positive with a massive two-day rally to set things off as the Fed pivot talk once again took centre stage.