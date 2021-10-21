EUR/USD Price Analysis: Sellers attack 1.1620-15 key support

- EUR/USD holds lower grounds inside fortnight-old rising channel formation.
- Convergence of Fibonacci retracements, channel’s support restricts immediate downside.
- Descending RSI joins double tops around 1.1665-70 to keep bears hopeful.
EUR/USD fades bounce off 1.1620 amid a quiet start to Friday’s Asian session. In doing so, the major currency pair remains near crucial support confluence following its rejection from an important short-term Fibonacci retracement (Fibo.) level, namely 61.8% Fibo. of September 22 to October 12 downturn.
Given the descending RSI conditions and a double top around 1.1665-70, not to forget sustained trading below 200-SMA, EUR/USD prices are likely to remain weak.
However, the support line of a two-week-old ascending trend channel joins 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the stated short-term moves, also 23.6% Fibo. level of a decline from early September, restrict the quote’s immediate downside around 1.1620-15.
Hence, a clear break of the stated support level becomes necessary for the EUR/USD bears to aim for the yearly low surrounding 1.1525. Though, the 1.1570 level may act as a buffer during the fall.
Meanwhile, recovery moves remain less important until crossing the 1.1665-70 level. Also challenging the EUR/USD bulls are the 200-SMA level of 1.1675 and the stated channel’s resistance line close to 1.1690.
Should the EUR/USD buyers manage to cross the 1.1690 hurdle, the late September highs near 1.1755 will be in focus.
EUR/USD: Four-hour chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1626
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0025
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.21%
|Today daily open
|1.1651
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1614
|Daily SMA50
|1.1713
|Daily SMA100
|1.1806
|Daily SMA200
|1.1923
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1659
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1617
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1624
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1524
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1909
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1563
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1643
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1633
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1626
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1601
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1584
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1668
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1684
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1709
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
