EUR/USD Price Analysis: Seems vulnerable while below 100-day SMA, 1.0800 mark

- EUR/USD snaps a three-day winning streak, albeit lacks any follow-through selling.
- The Fed rate cut uncertainty keeps the USD bulls on the defensive and lends support.
- The technical setup favours bearish traders and supports prospects for deeper losses.
The EUR/USD pair continues with its struggle to make it through the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) barrier and meets with some supply during the Asian session on Friday. Spot prices currently trade around the 1.0770 area, down just over 0.05% for the day, and for now, seem to have stalled this week's recovery from the lowest level in almost three months.
The US Dollar (USD) continues to be underpinned by the growing acceptance that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will keep interest rates higher for longer in the wake of a still-resilient US economy. Apart from this, expectations that the European Central Bank (ECB) will cut interest rates at the start of the second quarter act as a headwind for the shared currency and exert some downward pressure on the EUR/USD pair.
That said, the uncertainty about the likely timing and pace of interest rate cuts by the Fed holds back the USD bulls from placing aggressive bets. Moreover, the prevalent risk-on environment contributes to keeping a lid on any further appreciating move for the safe-haven Greenback. This, in turn, could lend some support to the EUR/USD pair and help limit deeper losses in the absence of any relevant macro data.
From a technical perspective, repeated failures to move back above the 100-day SMA and the emergence of some sellers ahead of the 1.0800 mark suggest that the recent downtrend from the December swing high is still far from being over. That said, any further slide is likely to find support near the 1.0745-1.0740 area and remain limited near the 1.0725-1.0720 region, or the multi-month low touched on Tuesday.
This is closely followed by the 1.0700 round figure, which if broken decisively will be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders and make the EUR/USD pair vulnerable to accelerate the slide further towards the 1.0665-1.0660 support. Spot prices could eventually drop to the 1.0620-1.0615 region and the 1.0600 mark.
On the flip side, the 1.0800 mark might continue to act as an immediate strong barrier. Any further move up is likely to meet with a fresh supply near the very important 200-day SMA, currently pegged near the 1.0830-1.0835 region. This should cap spot prices near a one-month-old descending trend line, around the 1.0860-1.0865 region. That said, a sustained strength beyond might shift the near-term bias in favour of bulls.
The subsequent short-covering move has the potential to lift the EUR/USD pair further and allow it to reclaim the 1.0900 round-figure mark.
EUR/USD daily chart
Technical levels to watch
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0772
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0006
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.06
|Today daily open
|1.0778
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0846
|Daily SMA50
|1.0896
|Daily SMA100
|1.0786
|Daily SMA200
|1.0834
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0789
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0742
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0898
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.078
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1046
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0795
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0771
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.076
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.075
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0722
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0703
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0797
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0817
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0844
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
