EUR/USD Price Analysis: Rising bets for a drop to 1.1700

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • EUR/USD accelerates the breakdown of 1.1800 on Thursday.
  • Next on the downside comes the 1.1700 zone.

EUR/USD re-visits the area of weekly lows around 1.1770 amidst the renewed selling bias in the single currency.

The continuation of the downtrend faces the next support in the 1.1700 region, where sits the March lows. From here, there are no significant support levels until the 2021 lows near 1.1660 recorded on August 20.

In the meantime, the near-term outlook for EUR/USD is seen on the negative side while below the key 200-day SMA, today at 1.1990.

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1767
Today Daily Change 54
Today Daily Change % -0.43
Today daily open 1.1818
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.18
Daily SMA50 1.1801
Daily SMA100 1.1933
Daily SMA200 1.1995
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1832
Previous Daily Low 1.1799
Previous Weekly High 1.1886
Previous Weekly Low 1.1802
Previous Monthly High 1.19
Previous Monthly Low 1.1664
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1819
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1812
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1801
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1784
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1768
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1833
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1849
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1866

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news

How do emotions affect trade?
Follow up our daily analysts guidance

Subscribe Today!    

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD tumbles below 1.18 ahead of Lagarde, US Retail Sales

EUR/USD tumbles below 1.18 ahead of Lagarde, US Retail Sales

EUR/USD is trading well below 1.18 as a worsening market mood benefits the safe-haven dollar. ECB President Lagarde is set to speak later on. US Retail Sales are projected to show another month of falls.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD retreats toward 1.38 ahead of data

GBP/USD retreats toward 1.38 ahead of data

GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.38, down from higher levels, as concerns about global growth weigh on sentiment. The UK government reshuffle had no impact on markets. US retail sales are eyed.

GBP/USD News

XAU/USD slides back closer to $1,780 area/monthly lows

XAU/USD slides back closer to $1,780 area/monthly lows

Gold extended the previous day's rejection slide from the very important 200-day SMA and witnessed some follow-through selling for the second successive session on Thursday. 

Gold News

Bitcoin scales higher, taking altcoins with it

Bitcoin scales higher, taking altcoins with it

Bitcoin price sliced through crucial barriers, eyeing a retest of $52,920. Ethereum price vies to climb higher as bulls lock in on $4,000. Ripple price manages to hold above $1.05 support as bulls resurface.

Read more

US August Retail Sales Preview: Can gold turn bullish on a weak print?

US August Retail Sales Preview: Can gold turn bullish on a weak print?

The US Census Bureau will publish the Retail Sales report for August on Thursday, September 16, at 1230 GMT. Following July's contraction of 1.1%, investors expect sales to decline by 0.8% in August.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures