  • EUR/USD takes offers to refresh intraday low, pares the biggest daily gains in more than a week.
  • RSI pullback, presence of multiple resistance challenge buyers.
  • Three-week-old ascending trend line restricts immediate downside.

EUR/USD renews intraday low around 1.0235 as it takes a U-turn from the key resistance line during Friday’s Asian session.

In doing so, the major currency pair also tracks a retreat of the RSI (14), as well as portrays the markets’ cautious mood ahead of the US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) data for July.

With this, the EUR/USD prices are likely to witness further downside towards the 1.0200 threshold before the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of the June-July downturn challenges the bears around 1.0145.

However, an upward sloping support line from July 18, close to 1.0125 at the latest, could challenge the pair bears afterward, if not then the parity level and the recent low near 0.9950 will be in focus.

Alternatively, an upside break of the aforementioned resistance line, near 1.0250 by the press time, will jostle with the 1.0265-70 resistance confluence including the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level and the 200-SMA.

It’s worth noting that, the EUR/USD run-up beyond 1.0270 needs validation from the monthly horizontal resistance area, around 1.0280 to give control to the bulls.

EUR/USD: Four-hour chart

Trend: Limited downside expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.0235
Today Daily Change -0.0011
Today Daily Change % -0.11%
Today daily open 1.0246
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.0161
Daily SMA50 1.0387
Daily SMA100 1.0571
Daily SMA200 1.0936
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.0254
Previous Daily Low 1.0154
Previous Weekly High 1.0258
Previous Weekly Low 1.0097
Previous Monthly High 1.0486
Previous Monthly Low 0.9952
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0216
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0192
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0182
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0119
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0083
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.0281
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.0317
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.0381

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

EUR/USD takes offers to refresh intraday low, pares the biggest daily gains in more than a week. RSI pullback, presence of multiple resistance challenge buyers. Three-week-old ascending trend line restricts immediate downside.

