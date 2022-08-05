- EUR/USD takes offers to refresh intraday low, pares the biggest daily gains in more than a week.
- RSI pullback, presence of multiple resistance challenge buyers.
- Three-week-old ascending trend line restricts immediate downside.
EUR/USD renews intraday low around 1.0235 as it takes a U-turn from the key resistance line during Friday’s Asian session.
In doing so, the major currency pair also tracks a retreat of the RSI (14), as well as portrays the markets’ cautious mood ahead of the US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) data for July.
With this, the EUR/USD prices are likely to witness further downside towards the 1.0200 threshold before the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of the June-July downturn challenges the bears around 1.0145.
However, an upward sloping support line from July 18, close to 1.0125 at the latest, could challenge the pair bears afterward, if not then the parity level and the recent low near 0.9950 will be in focus.
Alternatively, an upside break of the aforementioned resistance line, near 1.0250 by the press time, will jostle with the 1.0265-70 resistance confluence including the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level and the 200-SMA.
It’s worth noting that, the EUR/USD run-up beyond 1.0270 needs validation from the monthly horizontal resistance area, around 1.0280 to give control to the bulls.
EUR/USD: Four-hour chart
Trend: Limited downside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0235
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0011
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.11%
|Today daily open
|1.0246
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0161
|Daily SMA50
|1.0387
|Daily SMA100
|1.0571
|Daily SMA200
|1.0936
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0254
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0154
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0258
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0097
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0486
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9952
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0216
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0192
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0182
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0119
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0083
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0281
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0317
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0381
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD holds steady above 0.6950 on RBA's SoMP
AUD/USD is holding steady above 0.6950 following the RBA's Statement on Monetary Policy (SoMP). The price is under pressure but should hourly support hold, the 0.7000s will be eyed.
EUR/USD retreats from two-month-old resistance towards 1.0200
EUR/USD takes offers to refresh intraday low, pares the biggest daily gains in more than a week. RSI pullback, presence of multiple resistance challenge buyers. Three-week-old ascending trend line restricts immediate downside.
Gold approaches $1,805-07 resistance with eyes on US NFP
Gold price grinds higher around $1,795 during Friday’s Asian session, after refreshing the monthly top the previous day. The metal marked the biggest daily gains in five months on Thursday amid a softer US dollar and the rush to risk safety amid recession fears.
Ethereum: Too soon to call it quits, too late to walk away
Ethereum price festers with negative market sentiment amidst the upcoming network merge. Ethereum price stalls near a pivotal level. A dual scenario is at work targeting either $1,900 or $1,500. This thesis remains neutral until further evidence is displayed.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!