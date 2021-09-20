EUR/USD Price Analysis: Recovery remain elusive below 1.1755

- EUR/USD keeps bounce off monthly low, sidelined of late.
- Bearish MACD, sustained trading below the key supports favor bears.
- Six-week-old horizontal support holds the key to yearly low.
EUR/USD holds onto the previous day’s defensive performance around a monthly low during the sluggish start to Tuesday’s Asian session. That said, the major currency pair seesaws around 1.1730 by the press time.
Although six-week-old horizontal support triggered the pair’s corrective rebound on Monday, two-month-long support, now resistance, as well as 50-DMA, challenges recover moves amid bearish MACD signals.
Hence, any rebound becomes less important unless crossing the immediate horizontal hurdle near 1.1755, followed by the 50-DMA level surrounding 1.1795 and the 1.1800 threshold.
Even if the EUR/USD prices cross the 1.1800 mark, the mid-August top near 1.1805 and a descending resistance line from late June, around 1.1895 will question the bulls.
Alternatively, a clear downside break of the 1.1700 support will direct EUR/USD bears towards the yearly low near 1.1665.
Following that, November 2020 bottom around 1.1600 will be a crucial level to watch.
Overall, EUR/USD is in a slow grind towards the yearly low but intermediate bounces can’t be ruled out.
EUR/USD: Daily chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1728
|Today Daily Change
|0.0003
|Today Daily Change %
|0.03%
|Today daily open
|1.1725
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1806
|Daily SMA50
|1.1796
|Daily SMA100
|1.1926
|Daily SMA200
|1.1991
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1789
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1724
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1846
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1724
|Previous Monthly High
|1.19
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1664
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1749
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1764
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1703
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1682
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1639
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1768
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1811
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1832
