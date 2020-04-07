EUR/USD Price Analysis: Recovery eyes the 1.0990 region

EUR/USD has finally managed to reverse the multi-session decline.

Immediately to the upside now emerges the 1.0990 barrier.

EUR/USD met support in the sub-1.0800 region, where some buying interest appears to have finally turned up.

If the ongoing recovery manages to gather extra steam, then the next hurdle of relevance is located at late-January lows in the 1.0990/95 band.

Above the 200-day SMA, today at 1.1066, the selling pressure is expected to alleviate somewhat.

EUR/USD daily chart