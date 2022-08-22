- The greenback bulls are aiming to re-test the 19-year low at 0.9952.
- The 10-and-20-EMAs are scaling lower, which adds to the downside filters.
- A (20.00-40.00) bearish range shift by the RSI (14) signals more downside ahead.
The EUR/USD pair has given a downside break of the consolidation formed in a narrow range of 1.0030-1.0046 in the Tokyo session. The asset is declining sharply towards parity on volatility expansion as a downside break of the consolidation has set a stage for a downside move with volumes and wider ticks. The major as continued its two-day losing streak after violating Friday’s low of 1.0032.
On the daily scale, the asset is declining firmly towards the horizontal support, which is placed from July 14 low at 0.9952. It would be worth observing the re-test of the 19-year low as the downside momentum will provide cues for further direction.
Declining 10-and 20-period Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) at 1.0136 and 1.0175 respectively are indicating more downside ahead.
Also, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) has shifted into the bearish range of 20.00-40.00, which signals that the greenback bulls are on an adrenaline rush and more downside looks favored.
A downside break of Monday’s low at 1.0023 will drag the asset towards July 14 low at 0.9952, followed by the round-level support at 0.9900.
On the flip side, a meaningful move above the August 17 low at 1.0150 will send the asset towards Aug 17 high at 1.0203. A breach of the latter will drive the asset towards the August 5 high at 1.0254.
EUR/USD daily chart
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.003
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0008
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.08
|Today daily open
|1.0038
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0195
|Daily SMA50
|1.0276
|Daily SMA100
|1.0478
|Daily SMA200
|1.0861
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0096
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0032
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0268
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0032
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0486
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9952
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0056
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0071
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0015
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9992
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9952
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0078
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0119
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0142
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
