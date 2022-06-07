- EUR/USD takes offers to renew intraday low during three-day downtrend.
- Clear break of 12-day-old ascending trend line, receding bullish bias of MACD favor sellers.
- Monthly horizontal support, 20-DMA appears a tough nut to crack for sellers.
EUR/USD drops below 1.0700 as bears keep reins during the third consecutive day amid Tuesday’s Asian session.
A downward sloping resistance line from late April joins the pair’s repeated failure to cross the 50-DMA to favor the EUR/USD bears. Also keeping the sellers hopeful is the recent break of an upward sloping support line from May 13, now resistance near 1.0710. Furthermore, the receding size of the bullish bars on the MACD histogram adds strength to the bearish bias.
That said, a convergence of the 20-DMA and one-month-old horizontal area appears strong support around 1.0630.
Following that, April’s low of 1.0470 could act as the last defense for EUR/USD buyers before directing the quote towards the yearly low of 1.0349.
Meanwhile, recovery moves need validation from the 1.0710 support-turned-resistance before challenging the 1.5-month-old descending trend line near 1.0750.
Also questioning the EUR/USD buyers is the previous month’s high near 1.0785 and the 1.0800 threshold.
EUR/USD: Daily chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0686
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0010
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.09%
|Today daily open
|1.0696
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0617
|Daily SMA50
|1.0715
|Daily SMA100
|1.0954
|Daily SMA200
|1.1228
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0752
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0684
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0787
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0627
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0787
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.035
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.071
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0726
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0669
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0643
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0601
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0737
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0779
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0805
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
