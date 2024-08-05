EUR/USD Price Analysis: Posts fresh seven-month high near 1.1000

EUR/USD jumps to near 1.1000 as the US Dollar plunges on fears of US economic slowdown.

Upbeat US ISM Services PMI offer support to the US Dollar.

Stubborn Eurozone inflation has diminished market expectation for ECB subsequent rate cuts.

The EUR/USD pair prints a fresh seven-month high around the psychological resistance of 1.1000 in Monday’s American session. The major currency pair strengthens as the US Dollar (USD) plummets amid growing speculation that the Federal Reserve (Fed) could announce emergency rate cuts as risks have widened to both components of dual mandate.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, plunges to 102.20. Meanwhile, an asset-specific action has observed in global markets. Global equities continue to face sell-off, while risk-perceived currencies have bounced back strongly due to weakness in the US Dollar.

However, the US Dollar has found an intermediate support after upbeat US ISM Services PMI. The PMI report showed that the service sector activity rose to 51.4 from expectations of 51.0 from the former release of 48.8.

Upside risks to United States (US) economic slowdown have deepened as job demand has slowed and the jobless rate has risen to its highest since November 2021.

On the Eurozone front, stubborn inflationary pressures in July have stemmed doubts over expectations of subsequent rate cuts by the European Central Bank (ECB).

EUR/USD attempts to deliver a breakout of the Channel formation on a daily timeframe. A breakout of an aforementioned chart pattern results in wider ticks on the upside and heavy volume. The 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) near 1.0800 acted as major support for the Euro bulls.

The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) climbs above 60.00. If the RSI sustains above 60.00, a bullish momentum will trigger.

More upside would appear if the major currency pair breaks above intraday high of 1.1009. This would drive the asset towards 10 August 2023 high at 1.1065, followed by the round-level resistance of 1.1100.

In an alternate scenario, a downside move below August 1 low at 1.0777 would drag the asset towards February low near 1.0700. A breakdown below the latter would expose the asset to June 14 low at 1.0667.

EUR/USD daily chart