EUR/USD Price Analysis: Portrays another pullback from 200-HMA amid mixed clues from US elections

- EUR/USD takes a U-turn from the intraday high of 1.1739.
- An eight-day-old falling trend line adds to the upside barriers.
- Biden inches closer to the presidency, Trump blocks the way to White House via Pennsylvania.
EUR/USD trims the early-Asian gains while recently declining to 1.1720 on Thursday. In doing so, the pair marks another pullback from 200-HMA, needless to mention its multiple failures in crossing a descending trend line from October 23.
Considering the absence of oversold RSI conditions, coupled with the pair’s inability to cross key upside barriers, sellers are likely to retake the controls while targeting the 1.1700 round-figure as immediate support.
During the EUR/USD bears’ dominance past-1.1700, Monday’s top near 1.1625 can offer intermediate moves ahead of highlighting the monthly low of 1.1602.
Other than the technical levels, uncertainty surrounding US presidential elections 2020 also weighs on the quote. Although the Democratic Party’s candidate Joe Biden is leading the race with the recent victory in Michigan, the current US President Donald Trump probes ballot-counting in the key state Pennsylvania to challenge his rival.
Meanwhile, the 1.1745 level comprising the state trend line resistance will challenge the quote’s rise past-200-HMA level of 1.1730.
Additionally, the weekly top near 1.1770 and the October 23 bottom near 1.1785/90 offer extra challenges to the EUR/USD bulls.
EUR/USD hourly chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1723
|Today Daily Change
|7 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.06%
|Today daily open
|1.1716
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1759
|Daily SMA50
|1.1778
|Daily SMA100
|1.1667
|Daily SMA200
|1.1325
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1771
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1603
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1862
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.164
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1881
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.164
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1707
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1667
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1622
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1528
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1454
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.179
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1864
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1958
