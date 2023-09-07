EUR/USD Price Analysis: Pair struggles to extend gains, hovers around 1.0730

- EUR/USD weakened due to the hawkish tone surrounding the US Fed.
- Momentum indicators suggest that the pair remains to be fragile in the short term.
- Weekly low aligned to 1.0700 psychological level could act as key support.
EUR/USD treads waters to extend its gains for the second consecutive day, trading slightly higher around 1.0730 during the Asian session on Thursday. The firmer US Dollar (USD) is weighing on the EUR/USD pair as the investors seem to cheer up the hawkish tone surrounding the Federal Reserve (Fed) to maintain interest rates at a higher level for an extended period.
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) line stays below the centerline and shows divergence below the signal line. This suggests that the recent momentum is relatively bearish.
The pair could meet the immediate support around the weekly low at 1.0702 lined up with the 1.0700 psychological level. A firm break below the latter could open the doors for the EUR/USD pair to navigate the area around June’s low at 1.0661 level.
On the upside, the nine-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) emerges as the key resistance, followed by the 1.0800 psychological level.
In case the Euro bulls become active, the pair could break above that level, leading to exploring the area around the 14-day EMA at 1.0810 aligned to 23.6% Fibonacci retracement at 1.0838 level.
The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) stays below 50, which suggests the EUR/USD pair remains to be bearish in the short term.
EUR/USD: Daily Chart
EUR/USD: additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0726
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0001
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.01
|Today daily open
|1.0727
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0853
|Daily SMA50
|1.0957
|Daily SMA100
|1.0916
|Daily SMA200
|1.0822
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0749
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0703
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0946
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0772
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1065
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0766
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0731
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.072
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0704
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.068
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0657
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.075
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0772
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0796
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
