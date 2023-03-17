EUR/USD Price Analysis: Northward road looks bumpy despite bulls holding above 1.0600

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
Share:
  • EUR/USD refresh intraday high during two-day uptrend, consolidates Wednesday’s big losses.
  • Sustained break of 200-HMA, two-day-old bullish channel keeps buyers hopeful.
  • Nearly overbought RSI conditions, sluggish MACD signals prod bulls.
  • Convergence of 100-HMA, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement guards immediate upside.

EUR/USD picks up bids to renew intraday top around 1.0650 as it portrays a two-day uptrend during the early hours of Friday. In doing so, the major currency pair cheers the upside break of the 200-Hour Moving Average (HMA) within a two-day-old ascending trend channel.

Although the 200-HMA breakout joins bullish channel formation to keep the EUR/USD bulls in the driver’s seat, the upside momentum appears to run out of steam as the RSI approaches the overbought territory while the MACD signals seem sluggish despite being bullish of late.

Apart from that, a convergence of the 100-HMA and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of the pair’s heavy fall on Wednesday, around 1.0665, appears a tough nut to crack for the bulls.

In a case where EUR/USD remains firmer past 1.0665, the aforementioned channel’s top line, near 1.0690 at the latest, precedes the monthly high surrounding 1.0760, marked on Wednesday, to challenge the quote’s further advances.

Meanwhile, the 200-HMA level surrounding 1.0630 restricts the immediate downside of the EUR/USD pair, a break of which highlights the stated channel’s bottom line, close to 1.0620, as the key support.

Should the EUR/USD pair drops below 1.0620, it defies the bullish chart formation and can drop to the monthly low marked on Wednesday around 1.0515.

EUR/USD: Hourly chart

Trend: Limited upside expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.0646
Today Daily Change 0.0036
Today Daily Change % 0.34%
Today daily open 1.061
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.0625
Daily SMA50 1.0728
Daily SMA100 1.0562
Daily SMA200 1.0325
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.0636
Previous Daily Low 1.0551
Previous Weekly High 1.0701
Previous Weekly Low 1.0524
Previous Monthly High 1.1033
Previous Monthly Low 1.0533
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0603
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0583
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0562
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0514
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0477
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.0647
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.0684
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.0731

 

 

Share: Feed news

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD advances to 1.0650 as risk flows down the US Dollar

EUR/USD advances to 1.0650 as risk flows down the US Dollar

EUR/USD has extended its recovery toward 1.0650, as the US Dollar Index is losing further steam on Friday. Dovish Fed expectations and US First Republic Bank's relief plan revive risk appetite and weigh on the safe-haven US Dollar. Eurozone/ US data next on tap. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD clings to gains near 1.2150 ahead of US data

GBP/USD clings to gains near 1.2150 ahead of US data

GBP/USD clings to mild gains around 1.2150 heading into the European morning. The Cable pair remains firmer for the second consecutive day amid the notable US Dollar weakness, as risk sentiment improves on ebbing global banking sector fears. US data awaited. 

GBP/USD News

Gold more gains in the offing following a firm break above $1,919

Gold more gains in the offing following a firm break above $1,919

The XAU/USD is currently placed just above the $1,930 level. Gold price regains some positive traction following the previous day's good two-way price moves and maintains its bid tone through the early European session on Friday. 

Gold News

Here is why AXS price is looking at a 15% climb to $9.40

Here is why AXS price is looking at a 15% climb to $9.40

Axie Infinity price is trading with a bullish bias on the lower timeframe, moving upwards along a bullish trendline. The gaming token followed the precedent set by the broader market, with Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) taking the lead.

Read more

ECB sticks to inflation fight, hints that Fed could do the same

ECB sticks to inflation fight, hints that Fed could do the same

The ECB decision was important as it offered a first indication of what the banking stress meant for the monetary policy. And it did not mean much –  a relaxing news for markets.  

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures