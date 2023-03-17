EUR/USD Price Analysis: Northward road looks bumpy despite bulls holding above 1.0600

- EUR/USD refresh intraday high during two-day uptrend, consolidates Wednesday’s big losses.
- Sustained break of 200-HMA, two-day-old bullish channel keeps buyers hopeful.
- Nearly overbought RSI conditions, sluggish MACD signals prod bulls.
- Convergence of 100-HMA, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement guards immediate upside.
EUR/USD picks up bids to renew intraday top around 1.0650 as it portrays a two-day uptrend during the early hours of Friday. In doing so, the major currency pair cheers the upside break of the 200-Hour Moving Average (HMA) within a two-day-old ascending trend channel.
Although the 200-HMA breakout joins bullish channel formation to keep the EUR/USD bulls in the driver’s seat, the upside momentum appears to run out of steam as the RSI approaches the overbought territory while the MACD signals seem sluggish despite being bullish of late.
Apart from that, a convergence of the 100-HMA and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of the pair’s heavy fall on Wednesday, around 1.0665, appears a tough nut to crack for the bulls.
In a case where EUR/USD remains firmer past 1.0665, the aforementioned channel’s top line, near 1.0690 at the latest, precedes the monthly high surrounding 1.0760, marked on Wednesday, to challenge the quote’s further advances.
Meanwhile, the 200-HMA level surrounding 1.0630 restricts the immediate downside of the EUR/USD pair, a break of which highlights the stated channel’s bottom line, close to 1.0620, as the key support.
Should the EUR/USD pair drops below 1.0620, it defies the bullish chart formation and can drop to the monthly low marked on Wednesday around 1.0515.
EUR/USD: Hourly chart
Trend: Limited upside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0646
|Today Daily Change
|0.0036
|Today Daily Change %
|0.34%
|Today daily open
|1.061
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0625
|Daily SMA50
|1.0728
|Daily SMA100
|1.0562
|Daily SMA200
|1.0325
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0636
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0551
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0701
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0524
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1033
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0533
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0603
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0583
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0562
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0514
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0477
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0647
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0684
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0731
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances to 1.0650 as risk flows down the US Dollar
EUR/USD has extended its recovery toward 1.0650, as the US Dollar Index is losing further steam on Friday. Dovish Fed expectations and US First Republic Bank's relief plan revive risk appetite and weigh on the safe-haven US Dollar. Eurozone/ US data next on tap.
GBP/USD clings to gains near 1.2150 ahead of US data
GBP/USD clings to mild gains around 1.2150 heading into the European morning. The Cable pair remains firmer for the second consecutive day amid the notable US Dollar weakness, as risk sentiment improves on ebbing global banking sector fears. US data awaited.
Gold more gains in the offing following a firm break above $1,919
The XAU/USD is currently placed just above the $1,930 level. Gold price regains some positive traction following the previous day's good two-way price moves and maintains its bid tone through the early European session on Friday.
Here is why AXS price is looking at a 15% climb to $9.40
Axie Infinity price is trading with a bullish bias on the lower timeframe, moving upwards along a bullish trendline. The gaming token followed the precedent set by the broader market, with Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) taking the lead.
ECB sticks to inflation fight, hints that Fed could do the same
The ECB decision was important as it offered a first indication of what the banking stress meant for the monetary policy. And it did not mean much – a relaxing news for markets.