EUR/USD price analysis: NFP smashes expectations, euro drops near 1.1080 level

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • The Nonfarm Payrolls smashed market expectations with 266k vs. 180k forecast.
  • EUR/USD is down. Key support to break for bears is at the 1.1063 level. 
 

EUR/USD daily chart

 
EUR/USD, on the daily chart, is trading in a downtrend below the 200-day simple moving average (DMA). The Nonfarm Payrolls smashed expectations with 266k vs. 180k expected by analysts. 
 

EUR/USD four-hour chart.

 
EUR/USD is pulling back down and found some support near the 200 SMA on the four-hour chart. The picture remains quite mixed, with the spot remaining stuck in the 1.1063-1.1103 range. Bears would need a clear daily break below the 1.1063 level in order to reignite some more robust selling interest.
 
    

 

EUR/USD 30-minute chart

 
The euro is challenging the 200 SMA as it dropped to daily lows after the NFP. Resistance is seen at the 1.1103 and 1.1138 levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator
 

Additional key levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1083
Today Daily Change -0.0020
Today Daily Change % -0.18
Today daily open 1.1103
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1043
Daily SMA50 1.105
Daily SMA100 1.1069
Daily SMA200 1.116
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.111
Previous Daily Low 1.1074
Previous Weekly High 1.1034
Previous Weekly Low 1.0981
Previous Monthly High 1.1176
Previous Monthly Low 1.0981
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1096
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1088
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1082
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1061
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1047
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1117
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1131
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1152

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

