EUR/USD Price Analysis: Next target on the upside is the 1.0990 region

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • EUR/USD extends the bounce to the vicinity of the 1.0900 mark.
  • Next on the upside emerges the 10-day SMA at 1.1016.

EUR/USD is prolonging the recovery sustained by the renewed offered bias in the greenback.

Further upside thus remains well on the cards, with the immediate target emerging in the 1.0990 zone, where is located the January lows.

If the buying pressure accelerates its pace, the 55-day SMA, today at 1.1016, should return to the investors’ radar.

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.0853
Today Daily Change 163
Today Daily Change % 1.17
Today daily open 1.0727
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1064
Daily SMA50 1.1013
Daily SMA100 1.1053
Daily SMA200 1.1088
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.0828
Previous Daily Low 1.0636
Previous Weekly High 1.1237
Previous Weekly Low 1.0638
Previous Monthly High 1.1089
Previous Monthly Low 1.0778
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0755
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0709
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0633
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0539
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0442
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.0825
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.0922
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1016

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

