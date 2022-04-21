- EUR/USD extends the rebound to the 1.0940 region.
- A move to the 1.1000 hurdle should not be ruled out.
EUR/USD’s upside momentum picks up extra pace beyond the 1.0900 yardstick on Thursday.
Further advance appears in store for the pair in the very near term with the immediate hurdle now at the psychological 1.0000 barrier. The surpass of the latter should put a test of the 55-day SMA, today at 1.1077, back on the radar.
While below the 200-day SMA, today at 1.1415, the outlook for the pair is expected to remain negative.
EUR/USD daily chart
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.089
|Today Daily Change
|113
|Today Daily Change %
|0.37
|Today daily open
|1.085
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0925
|Daily SMA50
|1.1055
|Daily SMA100
|1.1189
|Daily SMA200
|1.1421
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0867
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0784
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0933
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0758
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1233
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0806
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0835
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0816
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.08
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0751
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0718
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0883
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0917
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0966
