EUR/USD Price Analysis: Next on the upside comes 1.1000

- EUR/USD extends the bullish move to the 1.0960 zone.
- Extra advances could revisit the 1.1000 threshold.
EUR/USD climbs for the third session in a row and revisits the 1.0960 zone, or monthly highs, on Monday.
The continuation of the upward bias could see the psychological threshold of 1.1000 revisited ahead of the August top of 1.1064 (August 10).
So far, while above the significant 200-day SMA, today at 1.0810, the pair’s outlook should remain constructive.
EUR/USD daily chart
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0954
|Today Daily Change
|33
|Today Daily Change %
|0.08
|Today daily open
|1.0945
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0768
|Daily SMA50
|1.0654
|Daily SMA100
|1.0792
|Daily SMA200
|1.0811
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0949
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0895
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0965
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0852
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0695
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0448
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0928
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0915
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.091
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0876
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0857
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0964
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0983
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1017
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates gains around 1.0950 ahead of Lagarde
EUR/USD is consolidating at around 1.0950, holding its winning streak in European trading on Monday. The pair is supported by the renewed US Dollar selling and sluggish US Treasury bond yields amid a cautious mood. US data and Lagarde's testimony awaited.
GBP/USD hits fresh two-month highs above 1.2600
GBP/USD is holding higher ground above 1.2600, refreshing two-month highs in the European session on Monday, The pair receives upward support from the hawkish BoE commentary and a broadly weaker US Dollar. US housing data is in focus.
Gold hovers above $2,010 on weaker US Dollar
Gold price maintains its position above $2,010 per troy ounce during the European session on Monday. The US Dollar's weakness, fueled by increasing speculation that the Fed has concluded its interest rate hikes, has proven advantageous for the yellow metal.
Bitcoin price uptrend remains intact with declining stablecoin dominance
Bitcoin price rallied to its local peak of $38,400 on November 24, before pulling back to $37,300, early on Monday. The asset’s late October to early November rally was driven by rising stablecoin reserves on exchanges, according to Santiment data.
What are the markets watching this week?
It will be busy for the US macroeconomic space this week and will be important for the US dollar. Most desks feel the Fed is done with policy tightening, and 2024 will likely see the beginning of rate cuts.