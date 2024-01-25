EUR/USD Price Analysis: Moves lower to near 1.0880 followed by the 38.2% Fibonacci level

On the upside, the psychological level at 1.0900 serves as an immediate barrier, with a major level at 1.0950 further complicating the path. A successful breakthrough above the major barrier could potentially inspire bullish momentum in the pair. If this occurs, the bulls may target the region around the psychological level at 1.1000, and beyond that, they could aim for January's high at 1.1038.

The 38.2% Fibonacci retracement at the 1.0867 level appears as the immediate support for the EUR/USD pair followed by the major support at the 1.0850 level. A collapse below the major support could lead the pair to navigate the area around psychological support at 1.0800 followed by the 50% retracement level at 1.0787.

The lagging indicator Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) for the EUR/USD pair indicates a potential confirmation of a downward trend. The MACD line is positioned below the centerline and is diverging below the signal line. This configuration suggests that the short-term moving average is lagging behind the long-term moving average, signaling a potential bearish momentum in the EUR/USD pair.

EUR/USD trades lower near 1.0880 during the Asian session on Thursday as the US Dollar (USD) makes efforts to retrace its recent losses. The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) for the EUR/USD pair is positioned below the 50 mark, indicating a bearish momentum in the market.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.