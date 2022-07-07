- EUR/USD snaps four-day downtrend at 20-year low, renews intraday high of late.
- Firmer RSI, MACD joins bullish chart pattern’s confirmation to favor buyers.
- 100-HMA lures buyers, sellers have a bumpy road to the south.
EUR/USD buyers return to the table after a four-day absence as the quote renews its intraday high near 1.0215 heading into Thursday’s European session. The major currency pair’s latest gains could be linked to the confirmation of a bullish chart pattern called a falling wedge.
The wedge breakout gains strength as it takes place at the lowest levels in nearly 20 years. Also favoring the upside momentum are the firmer RSI (14) and bullish MACD signals.
That said, the latest recovery could initially aim for the 1.0280 hurdle before directing buyers to battle the 100-HMA level of 1.0340.
In a case where EUR/USD remains firmer past 1.0340, the odds of its rally towards the weekly high near $1.0465 can’t be ruled out.
On the contrary, an immediate ascending support line near 1.0180 restricts nearby declines of the EUR/USD pair.
Following that, the recent low of 1.0161 could test the bears before directing them to the 1.0100 round figure.
Should EUR/USD remains bearish past 1.0100, the bears may aim for the 1.0000 psychological magnet.
EUR/USD: Hourly chart
Trend: Further recovery expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0207
|Today Daily Change
|0.0024
|Today Daily Change %
|0.24%
|Today daily open
|1.0183
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0474
|Daily SMA50
|1.0552
|Daily SMA100
|1.077
|Daily SMA200
|1.1087
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0277
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0162
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0615
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0366
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0774
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0359
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0206
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0233
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0138
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0092
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0022
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0253
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0322
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0368
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to gains above 1.0200 on mixed German data
EUR/USD is holding onto the latest advance above 1.0200, despite the mixed German Industrial Production data. The US dollar corrects from over two-decade highs amid an improvement in risk sentiment. All eyes are on the EU forecasts and ECB accounts.
GBP/USD defends 1.1950 amid Brexit, Downing Street drama
GBP/USD is paring back gains to trade around 1.1950, as the US dollar retreats in Europe. UK PM Johnson refrains from stepping down despite political push and a slew of Tory resignations. Brexit and recession concerns continue to linger. Speeches from Fed and BOE officials eyed.
Gold: Oversold but selling not over yet, $1,722 still in sight Premium
Gold Price is attempting a minor recovery towards $1,750, as the improvement in risk sentiment has fuelled a decent pullback in the dollar across its main peers. The recent strength in the US rates warrants caution for bulls, as they firm up ahead of Friday's NFP report.
Can a SHIB stablecoin help Shiba Inu price evade a downside threat?
Shiba Inu price looks to be in limbo as it hovers above a stable support level, but things could get ugly as the threat of a downside persists. However, the upside seems plausible under two conditions - Bitcoin cooperates with the directional bias and the launch of a new stablecoin called “SHI.”
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!