EUR/USD Price Analysis: Hovers above 1.0900 followed by the 23.6% Fibonacci level

- EUR/USD could find immediate resistance at 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level at 1.0913.
- A breakthrough above the 14-day EMA at 1.0922 could lead the pair to reach the major level at 1.0950.
- A break below the psychological level at 1.0900 could push the pair to revisit the monthly low at 1.0884.
EUR/USD extends its gains on the second successive day, trading around 1.0910 during the Asian hours on Monday. The EUR/USD pair receives upward support on an improved risk appetite sentiment ahead of the European Central Bank's (ECB) January monetary policy meeting scheduled to be released on Thursday.
The 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level at 1.0913 acts as an immediate barrier followed by the 14-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 1.0922. If the EUR/USD pair surpasses the latter, it could approach the major level at 1.0950 followed by the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level at 1.0957.
The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI), which serves as a momentum oscillator measuring the speed and change of price movements, is positioned below the 50 mark, suggesting a tendency towards bearish sentiment in the market.
Additionally, the trend-following momentum indicator suggests a confirmation of the bearish trend in the EUR/USD pair as the “Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)” line lies below the centreline and shows a divergence below the signal line.
The EUR/USD pair faces immediate support at the psychological level of 1.0900. A firm collapse below the level could lead the pair to navigate the monthly low at 1.0884 followed by the major support at 1.0850 level.
EUR/USD: Daily Chart
EUR/USD: more technical levels to watch
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0902
|Today Daily Change
|0.0007
|Today Daily Change %
|0.06
|Today daily open
|1.0895
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0965
|Daily SMA50
|1.0918
|Daily SMA100
|1.077
|Daily SMA200
|1.0846
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0896
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0866
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0967
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0844
|Previous Monthly High
|1.114
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0724
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0885
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0877
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0875
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0855
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0844
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0906
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0917
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0937
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
