EUR/USD Price Analysis: Holds above 1.0900 ahead of the Eurozone PMI data

The EUR/USD pair snaps its two-day losing streak and surges above 1.0900 during the Asian session on Thursday. Traders will closely monitor the Eurozone preliminary PMI data and the minutes of the ECB on Thursday. The markets remain subdued due to the Thanksgiving day holiday in the US on Thursday. The major pair currently trades around 1.0905, up 0.16% on the day. From a technical perspective, the bullish potential of EUR/USD remains intact as the major pair holds above the 50- and 100-hour Exponential Moving Averages (EMA) on the four-hour chart . Additionally, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) stands in bullish territory above 50, which supports the buyers for the time being. The first upside barrier for EUR/USD is seen at 1.0965, representing the confluence of the upper boundary of the Bollinger Band and a high of November 21. The key resistance level will emerge near a psychological round figure and a high of August 11 at 1.1000. A decisive break above the latter will see the rally to a high of August 4 at 1.1042, en route to a high of July 27 at 1.1149. On the flip side, the lower limit of the Bollinger Band at 1.0870 acts as an initial support level for the major pair. The additional downside filter to watch is near the 50-hour EMA and a low of November 22 at the 1.0850-1.0860 zone. Further south, the next contention level is located at the 100-hour EMA at 1.0790. A breach of the latter will see a drop to a high of November 9 at 1.0725.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.