EUR/USD Price Analysis: Further losses appears in store near term

- EUR/USD breaks below the key 1.0700 support.
- Next on the downside aligns the May low in the 1.0630 zone.
EUR/USD retreats further and breaches the key support at 1.0700 the figure on Thursday.
The underlying bearish sentiment remains unchanged and leaves the door open to extra pullbacks in the short-term horizon. Against that backdrop, the pair could now embark on a probable visit to the May low of 1.0635 (May 31) ahead of the March low of 1.0516 (March 15).
In the meantime, further losses remain in the pipeline while below the key 200-day SMA, today at 1.0821.
EUR/USD daily chart
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0699
|Today Daily Change
|45
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.26
|Today daily open
|1.0727
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0853
|Daily SMA50
|1.0957
|Daily SMA100
|1.0916
|Daily SMA200
|1.0822
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0749
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0703
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0946
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0772
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1065
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0766
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0731
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.072
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0704
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.068
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0657
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.075
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0772
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0796
EUR/USD slumps below 1.0700 after US data
EUR/USD came under renewed bearish pressure and dropped below 1.0700 for the first time since early June on Thursday. The sharp decline seen in the weekly Initial Jobless Claims and the upward revision to Q2 Unit Labor Costs provided a boost to the USD and weighed on the pair.
GBP/USD extends slide toward 1.2450 on persistent USD strength
GBP/USD extended its daily slide toward 1.2450 and touched its weakest level in three months in the process. The US Dollar continues to gather strength following the upbeat employment-related US data releases, forcing the pair to stay on the back foot.
Gold returns below $1,920 as US yields edge higher
Gold price lost its traction and dropped below $1,920 in the second half of the day on Thursday. Following a quiet European session, the 10-year US Treasury bond yield started to climb toward 4.3% on upbeat US data, causing XAU/USD to turn south.
XRP price stagnates, while lawyers analyze Howey memo and William Hinman speech on Ethereum
XRP price is winding around $0.50 on the daily price chart on Binance despite the altcoin being in a demand zone between $0.46 and $0.50. The altcoin likely risks a slump in its price in the short term.
Dollar strengthens on Fed outlook
The Dollar index has traded steadily at around the $105 level as the market anticipates further monetary tightening by the Federal Reserve.