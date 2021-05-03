EUR/USD Price Analysis: Fades bounce off 100-SMA below 1.2100

  • EUR/USD retreats after bouncing off one-week low the previous day.
  • Short-term resistance line guards immediate upside ahead of the 1.2100 threshold.
  • Convergence of 50% Fibonacci retracement, 200-SMA becomes the key support.

EUR/USD fails to extend the previous day’s recovery moves beyond 1.2066, easing to 1.2057 amid the initial Asian session on Tuesday. In doing so, the currency major pair fizzles the previous day’s bounce off 100-SMA below a three-day-old resistance line.

It should, however, be noted that the easing bearish bias of MACD and the pair’s sustained trading beyond the key SMA seems to favor EUR/USD buyers in crossing the nearby hurdle around 1.2080.

Following that, the 1.2100 round figure and the previous month’s high near 1.2150 should test the bulls.

Meanwhile, the pair’s declines below the 100-SMA level of 1.2025 can stall near the 1.2000 psychological magnet, if not then the 200-SMA and 50% Fibonacci retracement of March-April upside around 1.1925-20 become the key support to watch.

If at all the EUR/USD drops below 1.1920, odds of the pair’s south-run to an area surrounding 1.1860, including multiple levels marked in early April, can’t be ruled out.

EUR/USD four-hour chart

Trend: Further upside expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.2059
Today Daily Change 39 pips
Today Daily Change % 0.32%
Today daily open 1.202
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1991
Daily SMA50 1.1955
Daily SMA100 1.2055
Daily SMA200 1.1943
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2127
Previous Daily Low 1.2017
Previous Weekly High 1.215
Previous Weekly Low 1.2017
Previous Monthly High 1.215
Previous Monthly Low 1.1713
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2059
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2085
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1982
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1945
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1872
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2092
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2164
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2202

 

 

EUR/USD settles around 1.2060 as optimism weighs on the dollar

The EUR/USD pair trimmed part of its Friday’s losses as a better market mood and an optimistic Fed’s chief Powell fueled demand for high-yielding assets.

