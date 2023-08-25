EUR/USD Price Analysis: Extra losses likely below the 200-day SMA

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
Share:
  • EUR/USD bounces off lows around the 1.0770 zone.
  • The continuation of the decline could see 1.0630 retested.

EUR/USD remains under pressure and wobbles round 1.0800 after bottoming out in the 1.0770/65 band, or new monthly lows, earlier on Friday.

The loss of the August low favours extra losses to, initially, the May low of 1.0635 (May 31) prior to the 2023 low of 1.0481 seen in early January.

A drop below the 200-day SMA should keep extra pullbacks in store for the time being.

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.0804
Today Daily Change 51
Today Daily Change % -0.06
Today daily open 1.081
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.093
Daily SMA50 1.098
Daily SMA100 1.0929
Daily SMA200 1.0801
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.0877
Previous Daily Low 1.0805
Previous Weekly High 1.096
Previous Weekly Low 1.0845
Previous Monthly High 1.1276
Previous Monthly Low 1.0834
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0832
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0849
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0785
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0759
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0713
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.0856
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.0902
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.0928

 

 

Share: Feed news

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD consolidates weekly losses near 1.0800 ahead of Powell

EUR/USD consolidates weekly losses near 1.0800 ahead of Powell

EUR/USD staged a rebound in the European session and stabilized near 1.0800. The modest improvement seen in risk mood limits the US Dollar's gains and helps the pair find a foothold. Investors await Fed Chair Powell's speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD holds steady above 1.2600, all eyes on Powell's speech

GBP/USD holds steady above 1.2600, all eyes on Powell's speech

GBP/USD recovered above 1.2600 from the multi-month low it set at 1.2560 earlier in the day. The US Dollar struggles to preserve its strength as investors refrain from taking large positions ahead of FOMC Chairman Powell's speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium.

GBP/USD News

Gold stays below $1,920 as focus shifts to Powell

Gold stays below $1,920 as focus shifts to Powell

Gold price gained traction and climbed above $1,915 after retreating toward $1,910 in the European morning. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield moves sideways above 4.2% ahead of Fed Chairman Powell's speech, making it difficult for XAU/USD to find direction.

Gold News

PEPE founder doxxed on Twitter, following suspicious internal transfers, 16% decline in meme coin

PEPE founder doxxed on Twitter, following suspicious internal transfers, 16% decline in meme coin

PEPE meme coin’s founder was doxxed in a tweet by an NFT marketplace founder early on Friday morning. Jeremy Cahen, the founder of Not Larva Labs, revealed that Zachary Testa, a landscape photographer, has been doxxed as the founder of PEPE.

Read more

Jackson Hole Preview: Powell poised to keep markets on edge, three scenarios for the US Dollar Premium

Jackson Hole Preview: Powell poised to keep markets on edge, three scenarios for the US Dollar

"We're not in Kansas anymore" – this phrase from The Wizard of Oz reverberates across markets, which fear hawkish comments from the world's most powerful central banker.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures