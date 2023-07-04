EUR/USD Price Analysis: Euro slips to 1.0900 on Monday’s Doji, downbeat MACD signals

- EUR/USD renews intraday low after an unimpressive week-start, lures bears amid sluggish session.
- Monday’s Doji candlestick, looming bear cross on MACD direct Euro sellers towards five-week-old rising support line.
- Seven-day-long falling trend line guards immediate recovery; 50-DMA acts as additional downside filters.
EUR/USD takes offers to refresh the intraday low near 1.0905 as it justifies the previous day’s bearish candlestick formation, as well as downbeat MACD signals, during a sluggish Tuesday morning due to the US Independence Day holiday.
Also read: EUR/USD floats above 1.0870-65 support confluence as softer US data prods hawkish Fed bias
That said, the Euro pair portrayed an indecisive closing the previous day while reversing from 1.0934, after an upbeat start of the week, which in turn marked a bearish Doji candlestick on the daily chart, suggesting a reversal of Friday’s recovery.
Additionally favoring the EUR/USD bears is the quote’s sustained trading below a downward-sloping resistance line from June 22, close to 1.0920 at the latest.
It’s worth noting that the impending bear cross on the MACD indicator adds strength to the downside bias surrounding the Euro pair.
With this, the EUR/USD price appears well-set to prod a five-week-old rising support line, near 1.0870. However, the 50-DMA acts as an extra filter toward the south and challenges the EUR/USD bears near 1.0865.
In a case where the EUR/USD remains bearish past 1.0865, Friday’s bottom of 1.0835 can act as the final defense of the Euro bulls.
On the flip side, a daily closing beyond the 1.0920 resistance can trigger a run-up toward the 1.1000 psychological magnet before directing the bulls toward the previous monthly high of around 1.1015.
It should be noted that the EUR/USD pair’s rise past 1.1015 enables it to challenge the yearly peak of 1.1095.
EUR/USD: Daily chart
Trend: Further downside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0906
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0006
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.05%
|Today daily open
|1.0912
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0867
|Daily SMA50
|1.0869
|Daily SMA100
|1.0821
|Daily SMA200
|1.0597
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0934
|Previous Daily Low
|1.087
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0977
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0835
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1012
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0662
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.091
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0895
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0876
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0842
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0813
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.094
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0969
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1004
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
