EUR/USD Price Analysis: Euro retreats towards 1.0900 within bull flag as Fed, ECB talks eyed

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
Share:
  • EUR/USD takes offers to reverse late Tuesday’s corrective bounce amid four-day downtrend.
  • Bullish chart formation, hawkish ECB clues challenge Euro sellers ahead of Fed Chair Powell’s bi-annual Testimony.
  • Clear break of 1.0935-40 could convince EUR/USD bulls to return to the table.

EUR/USD stays on the bear’s radar for the fourth consecutive day as it reverses the late Tuesday’s corrective bounce off the weekly low amid very early Wednesday morning in Europe. In doing so, the Euro pair refreshes the intraday low around 1.0910 while staying within a bullish chart formation called a “bull flag”.

Given the sluggish RSI (14) line, the EUR/USD bears may find it difficult to keep the reins, which in turn highlights the stated flag’s bottom line and a two-week-old rising support trend line, respectively near 1.0885 and 1.0875, as short-term key supports.

Even if the Euro bears conquer the 1.0875 support and defy the bullish chart formation, the 200-Hour Moving Average (HMA) of near 1.0845 will act as the final defense of the EUR/USD bulls.

Meanwhile, EUR/USD pair’s recovery needs validation from the stated flag’s top line, around 1.0935-40 by the press time.

Following that, the monthly high surrounding 1.0970 and the 1.1000 round figure may prod the pair buyers before directing them toward the yearly high of around 1.1100 and the theoretical target of the bullish flag, close to 1.1230.

Apart from the bullish chart formation and the below 50 levels of the RSI (14) line, the cautious mood ahead of speeches from multiple European Central Bank (ECB) and the Federal Reserve (Fed) officials also prods the EUR/USD bears of late. Among them, Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s bi-annual Testimony gains major attention.

Also read: EUR/USD: ECB hawks defend Euro above 1.0900 despite Fed rate hike signals, Powell’s Testimony eyed

EUR/USD: Hourly chart

Trend: Limited downside expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.0913
Today Daily Change -0.0005
Today Daily Change % -0.05%
Today daily open 1.0918
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.0777
Daily SMA50 1.088
Daily SMA100 1.0808
Daily SMA200 1.0551
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.0946
Previous Daily Low 1.0893
Previous Weekly High 1.0971
Previous Weekly Low 1.0733
Previous Monthly High 1.1092
Previous Monthly Low 1.0635
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0913
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0926
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0892
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0865
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0838
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.0945
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.0972
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.0999

 

 

Share: Feed news

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD stays defensive below 0.6800 ahead of Fed Powell’s testimony

AUD/USD stays defensive below 0.6800 ahead of Fed Powell’s testimony

AUD/USD eases below 0.6800, fading the bounce in Wednesday's Asian session. The Aussie remains on a cautious footing as the market gears up for the bi-annual testimony of Fed Chair Jerome Powell. US=China woes also cap the upside in the pair. 

AUD/USD News

USD/JPY bounces off 100-hour SMA, trades with a mild positive bias above mid-141.00s

USD/JPY bounces off 100-hour SMA, trades with a mild positive bias above mid-141.00s

The USD/JPY pair struggles to gain any meaningful traction on Wednesday and oscillates in a narrow trading band, just above the mid-141.00s through the Asian session. Spot prices, however, manage to hold above the 100-hour Simple Moving Average (SMA).

USD/JPY News

Gold bears finally in town as Fed Chair Powell’s Testimony looms

Gold bears finally in town as Fed Chair Powell’s Testimony looms

Gold price holds lower ground at the weekly bottom, licking its wounds after a three-day downtrend near $1,937, as market players prepare for this week’s key event, namely the bi-annual testimony of Fed Chair Jerome Powell. 

Gold News

Gemini Exchange targets Singapore for Asia Pacific expansion amid US regulatory heat

Gemini Exchange targets Singapore for Asia Pacific expansion amid US regulatory heat

Gemini cryptocurrency exchange has announced plans to expand to Asia-Pacific (APAC) regions and make Singapore the hub of its crypto-related operations. The move comes after some of the platform's top personnel visited the region on a crypto adoption- campaign outside the United States borders. 

Read more

UK Inflation Preview: Pound Sterling set to soar on sticky inflation, breaking BoE bearishness Premium

UK Inflation Preview: Pound Sterling set to soar on sticky inflation, breaking BoE bearishness

The lowest inflation in 14 months – these are the expectations from Britain's upcoming inflation read. But a drop is only one option, and an annual 8.4% price rise is nothing to be cheerful for. 

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures