EUR/USD Price Analysis: Euro pressuring 4-day’s lows, approaching 1.0900 handle

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • EUR/USD is easing down from last week’s highs.
  • Bears are pressuring the 1.0920 support level. 
 

EUR/USD daily chart 

 
EUR/USD is pulling back down from last week’s highs as the spot is trading below the 1.1000 figure and the main DMA (daily simple moving average) while DXY is picking up steam.
 

EUR/USD four-hour chart

 
EUR/USD is sliding down while challenging 1.0920 and the 50 SMA on the four-hour chart. Bears would need a clear break below the above-mentioned level to yield further declines towards the 1.0882 and 1.0836 price levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. On the flip side, resistance can emerge near the 1.0984, 1.1007 and 1.1030 levels. 
 
 
Resistance: 1.0984, 1.1007, 1.1030, 
Support: 1.0920, 1.0882, 1.0836, 
 
 

Additional key levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.0926
Today Daily Change -0.0107
Today Daily Change % -0.97
Today daily open 1.1033
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1055
Daily SMA50 1.0998
Daily SMA100 1.105
Daily SMA200 1.1079
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1055
Previous Daily Low 1.0927
Previous Weekly High 1.1147
Previous Weekly Low 1.0636
Previous Monthly High 1.1497
Previous Monthly Low 1.0636
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0976
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1006
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0955
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0877
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0827
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1083
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1133
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1211

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

