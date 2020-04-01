EUR/USD is easing down from last week’s highs.

Bears are pressuring the 1.0920 support level.

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD is pulling back down from last week’s highs as the spot is trading below the 1.1000 figure and the main DMA (daily simple moving average) while DXY is picking up steam.

EUR/USD four-hour chart

EUR/USD is sliding down while challenging 1.0920 and the 50 SMA on the four-hour chart. Bears would need a clear break below the above-mentioned level to yield further declines towards the 1.0882 and 1.0836 price levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. On the flip side, resistance can emerge near the 1.0984, 1.1007 and 1.1030 levels.

Resistance: 1.0984, 1.1007, 1.1030,

Support: 1.0920, 1.0882, 1.0836,

Additional key levels