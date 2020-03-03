EUR/USD Price Analysis: EUR/USD spikes as traders react to rate cut from the Fed

- EUR/USD trades 0.35% higher on the session as traders react to fundamental developments.
- There is another resistance level close by that the bulls could look to target.
EUR/USD 4-Hour Chart
EUR/USD has spike around 50 pips or so after the Fed announced a 0.50 bps rate cut in response to the coronavirus.
Currently, the pair is struggling at the previous wave high of 1.1185.
If this level breaks the bulls could look to target the next resistance zone of 1.1239.
It seems that the market has been correct in pricing in the rate cut over the past week or so since Jerome Powell gave an interview last Friday.
EUR/USD Daily Chart
On the daily chart, the pair has now clearly broken through the trendline and could be headed for higher levels.
We must remember that the cuts could have been priced in so there may not be a frantic push higher.
If the price does hold above the trendline the next resistance higher past the one mentioned above could be nearer to 1.1347.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
