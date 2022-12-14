EUR/USD Price Analysis: Doji at multi-day top, overbought RSI probe buyers ahead of FOMC

- EUR/USD remains mildly bid near the six-month high ahead of the Fed meeting.
- Bearish candlestick, overbought RSI challenge further upside near the monthly resistance line.
- 100-SMA restricts immediate downside ahead of three-week-old ascending support line.
- US inflation cut hawkish Fed bets, favored EUR/USD bulls but FOMC is the key to near-term directions.
EUR/USD picks up bids to reverse the early Asian session pullback from a six-month high, mildly bid near 1.0640 by the press time. Even so, the major currency pair remains inactive during early Wednesday as traders await the key Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) announcements.
That said, the quote rallied to the highest levels since June the previous day before retreating from 1.0673.
The pullback moves could be linked to the EUR/USD buyer’s inability to cross a one-month-old ascending trend line as the RSI (14) line pokes the overbought territory. Also likely to have challenged the upside momentum is the late Doji candlestick at the multi-day top.
As a result, the pair’s pullback towards 1.0600 round figure appears imminent.
However, the EUR/USD bears are likely to remain off the table unless witnessing a clear downside break of the 100-SMA level surrounding 1.0455.
Following that, an ascending support line from November 21, close to 1.0380 at the latest, will act as the last defense of the EUR/USD bulls.
On the contrary, an upside break of the aforementioned resistance line from mid-November, near 1.0650 as we write, could challenge the EUR/USD pair’s immediate recovery before directing the bulls towards the latest swing high around 1.0675.
In a case where the pair remains firmer past 1.0675, the 1.0700 threshold and highs marked in June around 1.0775 will be in focus.
EUR/USD: Four-hour chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0634
|Today Daily Change
|0.0007
|Today Daily Change %
|0.07%
|Today daily open
|1.0627
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0435
|Daily SMA50
|1.0126
|Daily SMA100
|1.0073
|Daily SMA200
|1.035
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0674
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0528
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0595
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0443
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0497
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.973
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0618
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0584
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0546
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0464
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.04
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0691
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0755
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0836
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
