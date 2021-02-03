EUR/USD Price Analysis: Daily chart shows a head-and-shoulders breakdown

- EURUSD's daily chart shows a bullish-to-bearish trend change.
- The pair risks extending the recent decline from 1.22.
EUR/USD closed 1.2049 on Tuesday, confirming a head-and-shoulders bearish reversal pattern on the daily chart.
The breakdown is backed by a below-50 or bearish reading on the 14-day Relative Strength Index and has created room for a sell-off to 1.1750 (target as per the measured move method).
However, Tuesday's candle carries a long lower wick, a sign of seller fatigue. As such, the pair could consolidate the near the neckline level near 1.2049 before charting deeper losses.
A close above Tuesday's high of 1.2088 would invalidate the bearish pattern.
Daily chart
Trend: Bearish
Technical levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2038
|Today Daily Change
|0.0001
|Today Daily Change %
|0.01
|Today daily open
|1.2037
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2149
|Daily SMA50
|1.2148
|Daily SMA100
|1.1962
|Daily SMA200
|1.1686
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2088
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2012
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2183
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2058
|Previous Monthly High
|1.235
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2054
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2041
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2059
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2003
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1969
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1927
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2079
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2122
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2156
