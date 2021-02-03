EUR/USD Price Analysis: Daily chart shows a head-and-shoulders breakdown

By Omkar Godbole
  • EURUSD's daily chart shows a bullish-to-bearish trend change. 
  • The pair risks extending the recent decline from 1.22. 

EUR/USD closed 1.2049 on Tuesday, confirming a head-and-shoulders bearish reversal pattern on the daily chart

The breakdown is backed by a below-50 or bearish reading on the 14-day Relative Strength Index and has created room for a sell-off to 1.1750 (target as per the measured move method). 

However, Tuesday's candle carries a long lower wick, a sign of seller fatigue. As such, the pair could consolidate the near the neckline level near 1.2049 before charting deeper losses. 

A close above Tuesday's high of 1.2088 would invalidate the bearish pattern. 

Daily chart

Trend: Bearish

Technical levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2038
Today Daily Change 0.0001
Today Daily Change % 0.01
Today daily open 1.2037
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2149
Daily SMA50 1.2148
Daily SMA100 1.1962
Daily SMA200 1.1686
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2088
Previous Daily Low 1.2012
Previous Weekly High 1.2183
Previous Weekly Low 1.2058
Previous Monthly High 1.235
Previous Monthly Low 1.2054
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2041
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2059
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2003
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1969
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1927
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2079
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2122
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2156

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

