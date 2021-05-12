EUR/USD Price Analysis: Corrective downside could extend to 1.2040

  • EUR/USD remains offered and trades in 3-day lows.
  • Further south comes in the 100-day SMA near 1.2040.

EUR/USD accelerates the sell-off to the 1.2070 region on Wednesday.

If the selling impetus picks up further pace, then the pair could attempt to re-visit the 1.2040 zone, where is located the 100-day SMA. There is, however, a minor contention area around 1.2060, where coincide the 20-day SMA and a Fibo level (of the November-January rally).

The constructive stance on EUR/USD is forecast to remain intact as long as it trades above the 200-day SMA, today at 1.1949.

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2094
Today Daily Change 81
Today Daily Change % -0.45
Today daily open 1.2149
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.206
Daily SMA50 1.1951
Daily SMA100 1.2047
Daily SMA200 1.1954
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2182
Previous Daily Low 1.2123
Previous Weekly High 1.2172
Previous Weekly Low 1.1986
Previous Monthly High 1.215
Previous Monthly Low 1.1713
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2159
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2145
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2121
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2093
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2062
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2179
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.221
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2238

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

