- EUR/USD edges up to 1.0708, forming a bullish 'tweezers bottom' pattern, yet still below the crucial 200-day moving average at 1.0802.
- The currency pair maintains a neutral stance with a slight bullish tilt, trapped within a 'bearish flag' pattern on the daily chart.
- Resistance and support levels are set at 1.0758 and the 38.2% Fibonacci level at 1.0654, respectively, as the pair navigates through pivotal technical junctures.
EUR/USD turns positive late on Wednesday's North American session, but it remains shy of reclaiming the 200-day moving average (DMA) at 1.0802, seen as the next resistance level for buyers. The pair is trading at 1.0708, after forming a ‘tweezers bottom’ chart pattern, with bullish implications.
The daily chart portrays the pair is neutrally biased, though slightly tilted to the upside, but within the boundaries of a ‘bearish flag.’ On November 6, despite breaching the top of the flag, the EUR/USD finished the session offered, forming an inverted hammer, suggesting the EUR/USD could resume downwards. Even though the pair printed a three-day low of 1.0659, it failed to breach support at the 38.2% Fibonacci level of the Fibonacci retracement drawn from the November 1 low to the November 6 swing high, keeping buyers hopeful of higher prices.
Key resistance levels lie at 1.0758, November’s 6 high, followed by the 200-DMA at 1.0802. On the flip side, the first support is seen at the 38.2% Fibonacci level at 10.654, followed by the confluence of the 50-DMA and the 50% Fibo retracement at 1.0624/35.
EUR/USD Price Analysis – Daily Chart
EUR/USD Technical Levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0706
|Today Daily Change
|0.0011
|Today Daily Change %
|0.10
|Today daily open
|1.0695
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.06
|Daily SMA50
|1.0632
|Daily SMA100
|1.0803
|Daily SMA200
|1.0806
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0724
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0664
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0747
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0517
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0695
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0448
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0687
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0701
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0665
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0635
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0606
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0724
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0753
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0783
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
