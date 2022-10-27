- EUR/USD is breathing a sigh of relief on the ECB Thursday.
- ECB is set to hike rates by 75 bps, Lagarde’s presser holds the key.
- Euro bulls run into the bearish 100DMA at 1.0090, where next?
EUR/USD is trading almost unchanged on the day at around 1.0075 ahead of the European open. Investors take a pause and refrain from placing any directional bets on the pair, awaiting the critical ECB rate hike decision and the US advance Q3 GDP release.
Expectations of a super-sized rate hike from the ECB have underpinned the recent EUR/USD upsurge while the US dollar index was sold off into talks of a potential Fed pivot towards a dovish stance, in the face of weak economic data from the world’s largest economy.
Looking ahead, “the focus will be on the accompanying monetary policy statement and the post-meeting press conference amid worries about economic headwinds stemming from the protracted Russia-Ukraine war. Earlier this month, ECB President Christine Lagarde referred to rate increases as the best tool to fight runaway inflation,” FXStreet’s Editor, Haresh Menghani, explains.
The US growth numbers will be also watched for fresh hints on the Fed tightening outlook.
EUR/USD: Technical outlook
The bearish 100-Daily Moving Average (DMA) at 1.0090 is the critical daily resistance heading into the ECB verdict.
A hawkish rate hike by the ECB could enable bulls to yield a firm break above the latter, triggering a fresh uptrend towards 1.0200.
The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) has turned lower but remains well above the 50.00 level, keeping bulls hopeful.
EUR/USD: Daily chart
If ECB surprises negatively, it could initiate a fresh retreat in the pair, with bears guarding the 100DMA.
Wednesday’s low at 0.9943 could limit the decline towards the 0.9900 barrier.
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0078
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0004
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.04
|Today daily open
|1.0079
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9824
|Daily SMA50
|0.9893
|Daily SMA100
|1.0095
|Daily SMA200
|1.0518
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0089
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9944
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9876
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9705
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0198
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9536
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0033
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9999
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9986
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9892
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.984
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0131
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0183
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0276
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD challenges bearish commitments at 100DMA ahead of ECB
EUR/USD is trading almost unchanged on the day at around 1.0075 ahead of the European open. Investors take a pause and refrain from placing any directional bets on the pair, awaiting the critical ECB rate hike decision and the US advance Q3 GDP release.
GBP/USD pulls back before resuming uptrend towards 100DMA at 1.1740
GBP/USD pauses two-day bullish momentum, as the US dollar attempts a comeback. Markets turn cautious amid mixed headlines on the upcoming UK fiscal plan. Cable looks to recapture 100DMA amid a symmetrical triangle breakout.
Gold: Technical setup points to weakness on ECB/US GDP Premium
Gold price is looking for a clear directional bias, stalling a two-day upswing towards $1,700, as investors brace for critical events this Thursday. The US dollar is recovering a bit of ground across the board after the relentless sell-off seen so far this week.
ApeCoin price hints at a 20% rally as crypto markets make a comeback
ApeCoin price is breaking out of a declining trend line, finalizing its nearly two-month downtrend. A daily candlestick close above this resistance level could trigger a 20% upswing to $5.79. Invalidation of this bullish outlook will happen on the breakdown of the $4.32 support level.
ECB Preview: Lagarde set to hit euro with dovish hike, four reasons to expect EUR/USD to tumble Premium
Winter is still coming – even if temperatures are unusually high in Europe, the drop in gas prices could still bite the common currency. That is only one factor in my assessment that the European Central Bank's decision will be a downer for EUR/USD.