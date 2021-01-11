EUR/USD Price Analysis: Bulls looking to a significant correction from daily support

- EUR/USD meets daily support, bulls looking for a correction to at least a 38.2% Fibo.
- US dollar extending the upside correction from monthly support.
EUR/USD extended the downside at the start of this week as the US dollar continues to recover from the near 3-year low hit last week as US yields climb.
The DXY is in its fourth straight session of gains, trading some 0.36% at the time of writing with price embedded in monthly demand territory:
Meanwhile, the euro is potentially overextended to daily support territory and a correction could be in order before a further decline.
The following offers technical analysis on the daily chart:
The topping formation following the bearish engulfing candlestick has been confirmed with the latest break below the 10-day moving average and dynamic trendline support.
The daily support could lead to a correction back to test the 10-DMA in at least a 38.2% Fibonacci retracement.
If a correction does indeed come as a consequence of the demand area, then a re-run to the downside would leave a topping pattern in the head and shoulders as follows:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls below 1.22 amid rising US yields, risk-off mood
EUR/USD has dropped below 1.22, the lowest in three weeks. Rising US yields and the Fed's reluctance to act are boosting the dollar. Covid developments are eyed.
GBP/USD recovers 1.3500 amid easing dollar’s demand
The GBP/USD pair bounced from a daily low of 1.3450 to trade above the 1.3500 mark. Equities off daily lows putting some pressure on the greenback.
XAU/USD flat around $1850 despite fundamental headwinds
Spot gold (XAU/USD) hit its lowest levels in over one month during Monday’s Asia Pacific session, slipping below the $1820 mark for the first time since 2 December 2020.
Bitcoin correction will spur buyer action
Crypto market participants expected Bitcoin and altcoins to correct after exceeding $30K, but in fact, profit-taking started after $40K. The 46% rise since the beginning of the year has created a huge demand for profit-taking by market participants with short-term targets.
US Dollar Index: Next on the upside emerges 91.00
After bottoming out in fresh lows around 89.20 last Wednesday, the dollar managed to regain (now) important buying attention and extends the move past the 90.00 level o Monday.