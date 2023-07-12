EUR/USD Price Analysis: Bears lurking at key resistance

- EUR/USD bears are moving in at key resistance.
- Bears eye the 61.8% Fibo and trendline support.
EUR/USD has rallied into a resistance area and there are prospects of a correction as per the following weekly chart analysis:
EUR/USD weekly charts
The weekly chart is leaving a W-formation on the chart and the bulls have reached a resistance area which leaves the focus on the downside. However, the bears will need to be patient and wait for a deceleration of the current rally. The lower time frames can be monitored for this purpose.
EUR/USD daily chart
The daily chart shows the price leaving behind a W-formation, again, a bearish factor on the charts and a correction could be on the cards with the 38.2% ratio currently lining up with prior resistance.
EUR/USD H4 chart
This is where we are going to see the signs of deceleration as we move into Thursday. On the lower time frames, such as the 15 minutes, this will be even more evident and we can start to draw our key support areas as follows:
EUR/USD M15 chart
The price is moving into a potential distribution phase and a break of 1.1110/1.1090 could lead to a sell-off towards the trendline support and a 61.8% Fibonacci ratio.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds to gains above 1.1130, posts highest daily close since March 2022 Premium
EUR/USD is holding firm to gains above 1.1100. The pair jumped following the release of US CPI data and posted its highest daily close since March 2022. The USD tumbled with the DXY falling to one-year lows below 100.50. More US inflation data is due on Thursday, and also the ECB minutes.
GBP/USD hits 1.3000 for the first time since April 2022
GBP/USD benefited from the broad-based selling pressure surrounding the US Dollar and reached at 1.3900, a fresh 15-month high. US inflation data triggered a sharp decline of the Greenback. UK GDP, US PPI, and Jobless Claims are due on Thursday.
Gold: XAU/USD flirts with $1,960 amid broad USD sell-off Premium
XAU/USD rallied on Wednesday, reaching an intraday high of $1,959.30 a troy ounce early in the American session, as the US Dollar collapsed following lower-than-anticipated inflation figures.
Top 3 Price Prediction: Altcoins could suffer if BTC holds its ground
Bitcoin (BTC) price holds steady, moving within a fixed range despite macroeconomic forces and industry developments. With it, Ethereum (ETH) price too is moving horizontally.
June CPI: More convincing progress underway
Today's report on the Consumer Price Index for June brought good news. Headline consumer price inflation increased 0.2% over the month and 3.0% over the past year.