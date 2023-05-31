EUR/USD Price Analysis: Bearish impulsive eyes 1.0530, German inflation and Fed’s Beige Book

- EUR/USD fades previous rebound from the lowest levels in two months.
- Failure to stay beyond short-term key horizontal area, three-week-old falling trend line favors Euro sellers.
- RSI conditions may offer intermediate halt during the anticipated fall towards three-month-old “triple bottom” formation.
EUR/USD remains on the back foot around an intraday low of 1.0685 as it reverses the previous day’s corrective bounce heading into Wednesday’s European session.
In doing so, the Euro pair registers the buyer’s inability to keep the reins past the two-month-old horizontal resistance area, as well as a downward-sloping trend line from May 04.
Additionally favoring the EUR/USD seller is the RSI (14) line which still has some room before hitting the oversold territory, suggesting a gradual south-run of the major currency pair.
As a result, the quote is well-set for a slow grind toward the 1.0600 round figure. However, the triple bottoms near the 1.0530 support zone comprising multiple levels marked since late February appears a tough nut to crack for the EUR/USD bears afterward, especially amid a likely oversold RSI line at that level.
Meanwhile, the aforementioned horizontal region surrounding 1.0700-15 precedes the descending resistance line, close to 1.0725 at the latest, to restrict short-term EUR/USD recovery.
Following that, a 10-week-old horizontal hurdle around 1.0760-65 may act as the last defense of the Euro pair bears before giving control to the buyers.
EUR/USD: Four-hour chart
Trend: Further downside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0692
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0042
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.39%
|Today daily open
|1.0734
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0859
|Daily SMA50
|1.0903
|Daily SMA100
|1.0816
|Daily SMA200
|1.049
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0747
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0672
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0831
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0702
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1095
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0788
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0718
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0701
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0689
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0644
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0615
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0763
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0792
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0837
