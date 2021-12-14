EUR/USD Price Analysis: Ascending triangle confirmation awaited for 1.1120 on Fed day

- EUR/USD stays depressed inside bearish chart after two-day downtrend.
- MACD conditions, lower highs favor sellers to aim for fresh 2021 low.
- 200-SMA adds strength to the upside barrier, double tops guard immediate recovery.
- Fed Preview: Dollar hinges on 2022 rate hike dots, guide to trading the grand finale of 2021
EUR/USD holds lower ground after two-day declines, challenging the support line of a short-term ascending triangle near 1.1250 during the early Asian session on Wednesday.
The bearish MACD signals and the major currency pair’s double top formation around 1.1330, not to forget the lower highs portrayed since November 30, also back the EUR/USD bears to conquer the 1.1250 immediate support.
Following that, the 1.1200 threshold and the yearly low of 1.1186 may become imminent for the pair sellers before targeting the 61.8% Fibonacci Expansion (FE) level of October 28 to November moves, near 1.1120.
Meanwhile, an upside clearance of the 1.1330 immediate hurdle will direct EUR/USD prices towards the 1.1375-87 region comprising 200-SMA, also the upper-end of the stated triangle.
Should the EUR/USD prices remain firm past 1.1375, odds of witnessing numbers past 1.1500 can’t be ruled out.
EUR/USD: Four-hour chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important levles
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1258
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0026
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.23%
|Today daily open
|1.1284
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1293
|Daily SMA50
|1.1461
|Daily SMA100
|1.1614
|Daily SMA200
|1.1795
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1319
|Previous Daily Low
|1.126
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1355
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1228
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1616
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1186
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1283
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1297
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1256
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1229
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1197
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1316
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1347
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1375
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
