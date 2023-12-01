EUR/USD Price Analysis: A drop to the 200-day SMA is not ruled out

- EUR/USD continues to lose momentum below 1.0900.

- Extra decline could revisit the key 200-day SMA near 1.0820.

EUR/USD weakens further and extends the recent breakdown of the key 1.0900 support on Friday.

The continuation of the downtrend could retest a minor support at the weekly low of 1.0852 (November 27). The loss of this level could put a potential test of the critical 200-day SMA, today at 1.0817, back on the radar sooner rather than later.

So far, while above the significant 200-day SMA, the pair’s outlook should remain constructive.

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.0865
Today Daily Change 50
Today Daily Change % -0.18
Today daily open 1.0885
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.0839
Daily SMA50 1.0677
Daily SMA100 1.0787
Daily SMA200 1.0817
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.0984
Previous Daily Low 1.0879
Previous Weekly High 1.0965
Previous Weekly Low 1.0852
Previous Monthly High 1.1017
Previous Monthly Low 1.0517
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0919
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0944
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0848
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0811
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0744
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.0953
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1021
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1058

 

 

EUR/USD extends decline to fresh weekly lows

EUR/USD extends decline to fresh weekly lows

EUR/USD dips further below the 1.0900 mark, posting fresh weekly lows as the US Dollar finds market favor ahead of the weekly close. The USD gains on a cautious mood as speculative interest awaits comments from Fed Chair Powell and the ISM Manufacturing PMI.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD eases below 1.2650 as the US Dollar gathers pace.

GBP/USD eases below 1.2650 as the US Dollar gathers pace.

GBP/USD continues to retreat, trading below the 1.2650 in the European session on Friday. The US Dollar follows Treasury yields for direction, while the British Pound found support on hawkish BoE comments. All eyes are on US ISM PMI and Powell. 

GBP/USD News

Gold under mild pressure and below $2,040

Gold under mild pressure and below $2,040

Gold price (XAU/USD) slips below $2,040, giving up some of its intraday gains, but retaining most of its weekly gains. Caution ahead of first-tier events maintains investors away from the bright metal.

Gold News

Bitcoin less than 21,000 blocks away from fourth halving, financial advisors await Spot ETF approval

Bitcoin less than 21,000 blocks away from fourth halving, financial advisors await Spot ETF approval

Bitcoin is inching closer to the anticipated fourth halving event, scheduled for April 17, 2024, tentatively. BTC price is likely to rally to its $40,000 target; analysts consider this level a “magnet” for Bitcoin.

Read more

Weekly focus: Disinflation continues

Weekly focus: Disinflation continues

This week, inflation came in below expectations in the euro area and the US. In the euro area, headline inflation fell much more than expected to 2.4% y/y (consensus: 2.7% y/y) in November from 2.9% in October.

Read more

