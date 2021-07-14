EUR/USD Price Analysis: 1.1860 holds the key to further recovery

  • EUR/USD bulls take a breather, following the strongest daily gains in a month.
  • Further gains envisioned on MACD conditions but bulls seek falling wedge confirmation for conviction.
  • 200-SMA adds to the upside filters, sellers could aim for yearly low on fresh downside.

EUR/USD edges higher around 1.1835 inside a bullish chart pattern amid the initial Asian session on Thursday.

The currency major’s rebound from the fresh low since early April the previous day renewed bullish hopes, backed by the MACD line’s likely crossover to the signal indicator, signaling a positive run.

However, a clear break of the 1.1860 figure, comprising the stated wedge’s upper line, becomes necessary for the EUR/USD bulls to aim for a 200-SMA level of 1.1985.

During the upside, the 1.1900 threshold and the late June’s top near 1.1975 may act as intermediate halts.

Meanwhile, pullback moves will recall the 1.1800 round figure to the chart before testing the bullish formation’s support line, around 1.1765.

In a case where the EUR/USD prices remain downbeat below 1.1765, the yearly low surrounding 1.1700 will be in focus for the sellers.

EUR/USD: Four-hour chart

Trend: Further recovery expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.1838
Today Daily Change 0.0061
Today Daily Change % 0.52%
Today daily open 1.1777
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1882
Daily SMA50 1.2047
Daily SMA100 1.2
Daily SMA200 1.2005
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1875
Previous Daily Low 1.1772
Previous Weekly High 1.1895
Previous Weekly Low 1.1782
Previous Monthly High 1.2254
Previous Monthly Low 1.1845
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1812
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1836
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1741
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1705
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1638
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1844
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1911
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1947

 

 

