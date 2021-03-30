EUR/USD Price Analysis: 1.1700-1685 area can test bears

- EUR/USD bears catch a breather around low marked on November 05, 2020.
- Bearish MACD, sustained trading below 200-day SMA favor sellers.
- Multiple bottoms since late-July add to the downside filters.
- Five-week-old falling trend line also becomes important resistance.
EUR/USD picks up bids to 1.1722 while consolidating the recent losses during Wednesday’s Asian session. Even so, the quote keeps the previous day’s downside break of 50% Fibonacci retracement level of June 2020 to January 2021 upside.
Other than the clear trading below the key Fibonacci retracement level, 200-day SMA breakdown and a downward sloping trend line from February 25, coupled with the bearish MACD, also favor EUR/USD sellers.
However, an eight-month-long horizontal area around 1.1700-1685 restricts the pair’s immediate downside ahead of the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level and November 2020 bottom, respectively around 1.1620 and 1.1600.
Meanwhile, a corrective pullback beyond 50% Fibonacci retracement level of 1.1758 will aim to regain the 1.1800 threshold.
Though, any further upside past-1.1800 will be challenged by the stated resistance line and the early month lows near 1.1835-40. Also likely to question the EUR/USD run-up is the 200-day SMA level of 1.1875.
Overall, EUR/USD bears have some room to the south before confronting the key support.
EUR/USD daily chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1723
|Today Daily Change
|-42 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.36%
|Today daily open
|1.1765
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.191
|Daily SMA50
|1.2027
|Daily SMA100
|1.2057
|Daily SMA200
|1.1871
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1794
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1761
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1947
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1762
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2243
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1952
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1773
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1781
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1752
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.174
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1719
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1786
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1806
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1819
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
