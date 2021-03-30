EUR/USD Price Analysis: 1.1700-1685 area can test bears

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • EUR/USD bears catch a breather around low marked on November 05, 2020.
  • Bearish MACD, sustained trading below 200-day SMA favor sellers.
  • Multiple bottoms since late-July add to the downside filters.
  • Five-week-old falling trend line also becomes important resistance.

EUR/USD picks up bids to 1.1722 while consolidating the recent losses during Wednesday’s Asian session. Even so, the quote keeps the previous day’s downside break of 50% Fibonacci retracement level of June 2020 to January 2021 upside.

Other than the clear trading below the key Fibonacci retracement level, 200-day SMA breakdown and a downward sloping trend line from February 25, coupled with the bearish MACD, also favor EUR/USD sellers.

However, an eight-month-long horizontal area around 1.1700-1685 restricts the pair’s immediate downside ahead of the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level and November 2020 bottom, respectively around 1.1620 and 1.1600.

Meanwhile, a corrective pullback beyond 50% Fibonacci retracement level of 1.1758 will aim to regain the 1.1800 threshold.

Though, any further upside past-1.1800 will be challenged by the stated resistance line and the early month lows near 1.1835-40. Also likely to question the EUR/USD run-up is the 200-day SMA level of 1.1875.

Overall, EUR/USD bears have some room to the south before confronting the key support.

EUR/USD daily chart

Trend: Further weakness expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.1723
Today Daily Change -42 pips
Today Daily Change % -0.36%
Today daily open 1.1765
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.191
Daily SMA50 1.2027
Daily SMA100 1.2057
Daily SMA200 1.1871
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1794
Previous Daily Low 1.1761
Previous Weekly High 1.1947
Previous Weekly Low 1.1762
Previous Monthly High 1.2243
Previous Monthly Low 1.1952
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1773
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1781
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1752
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.174
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1719
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1786
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1806
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1819

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news
 

Time is money!

 

Improve your trading results with FXStreet Premium!

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD poised to challenge the 1.1700 level

EUR/USD poised to challenge the 1.1700 level

Upbeat US Consumer Confidence and fresh over one-year highs for US Treasury yields pushing the greenback higher across the board.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD succumbs to dollar strength, falls below 1.3750

GBP/USD succumbs to dollar strength, falls below 1.3750

GBP/USD has dropped below 1.3750, as rising US yields are boosting the dollar. Britain's successful vaccination campaign is keeping sterling only relatively bid in comparison to other currencies. 

GBP/USD News

EUR/USD poised to challenge the 1.1700 level

EUR/USD poised to challenge the 1.1700 level

Upbeat US Consumer Confidence and fresh over one-year highs for US Treasury yields pushing the greenback higher across the board.

EUR/USD News

Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: PayPal bolsters mainstream adoption supporting cryptocurrency payments

Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: PayPal bolsters mainstream adoption supporting cryptocurrency payments

PayPal has announced that its US-based users will pay online merchants around the world using cryptocurrencies. The move is geared toward boosting the adoption of digital assets into mainstream commerce.

Read more

Conference Board Consumer Confidence rockets to 12-month high, dollar follows

Conference Board Consumer Confidence rockets to 12-month high, dollar follows

The combination of widespread vaccination, a reviving labor market and the stimulus sweetener has brought consumer optimism to its highest levels since the pandemic arrived last winter. 

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures