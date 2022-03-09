EUR/USD pops to 1.1050 on hopes of a diplomatic solution in Ukraine

- EUR/USD rallies more than 1% and retakes the 1.10 barrier and beyond.
- Rising hopes of an end of the military conflict boosts the risk-on trade.
- EUR/USD flirts with the 200-hour SMA in the mid-1.1000s.
Auspicious news from the Russia-Ukraine front ignited a sharp change of heart in the risk-associated universe and now lifts EUR/USD to fresh 3-day highs well north of 1.10 the figure on Wednesday.
EUR/USD looks stronger on peace rumours
EUR/USD looks to consolidate the bounce off Monday’s 2022 lows near the 1.0800 yardstick and already gains more than 2 cents to trade back in the area past the 1.1000 hurdle on Wednesday.
Indeed, the pair saw its upside momentum accelerate further following hopes of a probable end of the Russia-Ukraine military dispute, all following news that the Ukrainian government said it is ready for a diplomatic solution.
The upbeat tone in spot is also propped up by the rebound in yields of the German 10y Bund to monthly peaks past the 0.20% level.
Nothing to report on the euro calendar, whereas MBA Mortgage Applications rose 8.5% in the week to March 4 and JOLTs Job Openings are due later in the NA session.
What to look for around EUR
EUR/USD managed well to regain upside momentum and reclaim the area above the 1.100 barrier on Wednesday. Price action around the European currency, in the meantime, is expected to remain dictated by the geopolitical landscape for the time being. Looking at the longer term, bouts of strength in the pair should remain underpinned by speculation of a potential interest rate hike by the ECB probably sooner than many anticipate, higher German yields, persevering elevated inflation, the decent pace of the economic recovery and auspicious results from key fundamentals in the region.
Key events in the euro area this week: ECB interest rate decision (Thursday) – Germany Final CPI.
Eminent issues on the back boiler: Asymmetric economic recovery post-pandemic in the euro area. Speculation of ECB tightening/tapering later in the year. Presidential elections in France in April. Geopolitical concerns from the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
EUR/USD levels to watch
So far, spot is gaining 1.35% at 1.1042 and faces the next up barrier at 1.1070 (10-day SMA) followed by 1.1288 (55-day SMA) and finally 1.1395 (weekly high Feb.16). On the other hand, a drop below 1.0805 (2022 low Mar.7) would target 1.0766 (monthly low May 7 2020) en route to 1.0727 (monthly low Apr. 24 2020).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD jumps to 1.1040 as Ukraine ready for a diplomatic solution
Risk appetite returned to financial markets after Ukrainian President Zelenskyy’s Aide said that the country is ready for a diplomatic solution. EUR/USD extends rally beyond 1.1000 for the first time this week.
GBP/USD grinds higher, trades above 1.3150
GBP/USD near a daily high of 1.3180 amid the better market’s mood. The greenback is having a difficult time finding demand on Wednesday as risk flows dominate the financial markets.
Gold gives up gains and loses $2,000
Gold Price retreated sharply from $2,070.50 a troy ounce, now trading in the $1,990 price zone, as fears about an escalation in the Ukraine-Russia crisis eased. The market sentiment began improving on Tuesday as humanitarian corridors to evacuate civilians were put in place.
Shiba Inu price enters bullish journey to $0.0000283
Shiba Inu price set up three swing lows around a vital support level, giving rise to a triple bottom setup. This pattern forecasts a trend reversal and indicates that SHIB is due for a bullish outlook.
Why Optimism about the war seems premature, dollar, gold to make a comeback Premium
All markets are saying, is give peace a chance – paraphrasing John Lennon's song, that is what is going on, with stocks and risk currencies rising while safe-haven assets are tumbling down.