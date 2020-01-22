EUR/USD path of least resistance is down one day before the ECB – Confluence Detector

EUR/USD is trading below 1.11, struggling to recover despite a relatively calm upbeat market mood and ahead of the European Central Bank's decision.

The Technical Confluences Indicator is showing that euro/dollar is capped at 1.1196, which is the convergence of the Bollinger Band 1h-Middle, the Fibonacci 61.8% one-month, and the Fibonacci 23.6% one-day.

It is followed by several clusters of technical levels with the most substantial one awaiting at 1.1154, which is where the Pivot Point one-week Resistance 1 and the Fibonacci 38.2% one-month meet up.

Support awaits at 1.1068, which is the confluence of the Bollinger Band one-day Lower, the PP one-day Support 2, and the PP one-month S1.

The next noteworthy cushion is at 1.1005, and it is weak – the previous month's low.

Overall, resistance lines are stronger than support ones, indicating that the downside is more appealing.

Here is how it looks on the tool:

