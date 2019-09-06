EUR/USD path of least resistance is down ahead of Non-Farm Payrolls, Powell – Confluence Detector

EUR/USD has been retreating from the high levels it reached as US yields boosted the dollar. How is EUR/USD positioned ahead of the all-important Non-Farm Payrolls and the speech by Jerome Powell?
The Technical Confluences Indicator is showing that EUR/USD is struggling around 1.1042, which is a dense cluster of lines including the Simple Moving Average 515m, the Fibonacci 38.2% one-week, the Bollinger Band 15min-Upper, the BB 1h-Middle, the Fibonacci 38.2% one-month, the Fibonacci 23.6% one-day, the SMA 10-1h, the SMA 10-15m, the SMA 10-4h, and the SMA 10-1d.
Looking up, robust resistance awaits at 1.1078, which is the convergence of the Fibonacci 38.2% one-month and the Pivot Point one-day Resistance 1.
Further above, there are additional confluences of resistance, with 1.1141 standing out, where the Fibonacci 61.8% one-month and the PP 1d-R3 meet.
Looking down, some support awaits at 1.1008, where we see the PP 1d-S1 and the Fibonacci 23.6% one-week converge.
The downside target is 1.0963, which is the confluence of the BB 1d-Lower and the previous monthly low.
All in all, resistance lines are stronger than support lines.
Here is how it looks on the tool:
Confluence Detector
The Confluence Detector finds exciting opportunities using Technical Confluences. The TC is a tool to locate and point out those price levels where there is a congestion of indicators, moving averages, Fibonacci levels, Pivot Points, etc. Knowing where these congestion points are located is very useful for the trader, and can be used as a basis for different strategies.
This tool assigns a certain amount of “weight” to each indicator, and this “weight” can influence adjacents price levels. These weightings mean that one price level without any indicator or moving average but under the influence of two “strongly weighted” levels accumulate more resistance than their neighbors. In these cases, the tool signals resistance in apparently empty areas.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates below 1.1050 amid weak German data, ahead of NFP
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1050, steady. German industrial production disappointed with a drop of 0.6%. The focus shifts to the all-important Non-Farm Payrolls out as the market mood remains upbeat amid optimism about trade.
GBP/USD hovers above 1.2300 amid speculation about UK elections date
GBP/USD is trading above 1.2300 amid speculation that the opposition would like to hold elections on October 29, potentially forcing PM Johnson to ask for a Brexit extension. The House of Lords is set to approve bill to prevent a no-deal Brexit today.
USD/JPY regains the 107 handle ahead of NFP
USD/JPY defends the bids above the 107 handle, having reversed the early dip to 106.90 levels, as the risk-on action in the Asian equities combined with firmer Treasury yields and S&P futures underpin. Focus on US NFP, Powell.
Gold: Sidelined in Asia amid rise in US yields
Gold is trading in a sideways manner around $1,520 in Asia, having dropped 2.14% on Thursday, the biggest single-day drop since Nov. 11, 2016. The benchmark yield is trading at 1.58%, representing a two basis point gain on the day.
US Non-Farm Payrolls Preview: Against all odds
Non-farm payrolls are expected add 158,000 new workers in August after May’s gain of 164,000. The unemployment rate is predicted to be unchanged at 3.7%. August payrolls predicted to be at trend.