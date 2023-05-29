EUR/USD pares losses to 1.0730 on optimism for US debt deal amid quiet markets

- EUR/USD prints the first daily gain in five around the lowest levels in 10 weeks.
- US Dollar retreats as policymakers deliver debt ceiling agreement, challenges to passage prod the Euro buyers.
- Hawkish Fed bets versus fears of Eurozone recession also exert downside pressure on EUR/USD.
- Holidays in Germany, US to restrict Euro moves ahead of Eurozone inflation, US NFP.
EUR/USD picks up bids to print the first daily gain in five around 1.0730 amid early Monday morning in Europe. In doing so, the Euro pair consolidates the first monthly loss in three amid the market’s cautious optimism about the US policymakers’ ability to avoid the ‘catastrophic’ default. Adding strength to the pair’s positioning could be the month-end resizing amid the holidays in Germany, France, the UK and the US on Monday.
US President Joe Biden and top congressional Republican, as well as the House Speaker, Kevin McCarthy finally agreed over terms to raise the federal government's $31.4 trillion debt ceiling through January 2025 during the weekend.
Following the initial announcements, US President Biden strongly urged both chambers to pass the agreement while McCarthy appears to have no difficulties in getting the deal through the House. However, some of the policymakers have clearly shown their discomfort with the compromises that together tried to avoid the debt payment default, which in turn challenges the market’s positive outlook about the key issue.
Alternatively, the last week’s upbeat prints of the top-tier data including Durable Goods Orders and the Core Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Price Index for the said month, known as the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge, underpin the hawkish Fed bets and weigh on the EUR/USD price. On the same line could be downward revision to the German Q1 2023 growth numbers, which in turn renewed recession fears in the bloc and prod the European Central Bank (ECB) hawks.
Against this backdrop, S&P500 Futures remain mildly bid near the highest levels since August 2022, up 0.30% intraday around 4,225 whereas the bond markets are inactive amid off in multiple key bourses by the press time. With this, the US Dollar Index (DXY) retreats from from a 10-week high and allow the Euro pair sellers to lick their wounds.
Looking ahead, preliminary readings of the German and Eurozone inflation numbers will precede the US jobs report for May, especially the Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP), to direct the short-term EUR/USD moves. However, major attention will be given to the US Congress voting on the debt ceiling deal.
Technical analysis
EUR/USD justifies Friday’s Doji candlestick above the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), around 1.0685 by the press time. The recovery moves, however, need validation from the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of its March-April upside, near 1.0740 at the latest.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0733
|Today Daily Change
|0.0008
|Today Daily Change %
|0.07%
|Today daily open
|1.0725
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0886
|Daily SMA50
|1.0904
|Daily SMA100
|1.0816
|Daily SMA200
|1.0483
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0759
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0702
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0831
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0702
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1095
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0788
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0724
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0737
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0698
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0671
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0641
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0755
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0785
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0812
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stabilizes above 1.0700 in quiet day
EUR/USD has lost its traction after having recovered toward 1.0750 in the early European morning and retreated toward 1.0700. The trading action stays subdued in financial markets on Monday as US markets remain closed in observance of the Memorial Day holiday.
GBP/USD recovers above 1.2350 despite USD resilience
GBP/USD has staged a modest rebound and climbed above 1.2350 in the American session on Monday. With the US Dollar staying resilient against its major rivals, however, the pair struggles to stretch higher. Financial markets in the US remain closed on Memorial Day.
Gold extends sideways grind slightly below $1,950
Gold price continues to fluctuate in a tight channel slightly below $1,950 following last week's sharp decline. With US bond markets remaining closed on Memorial Day, XAU/USD struggles to find a directional catalyst ahead of this week's key data releases.
Ethereum ZK rollups eye Arbitrum’s market share as adoption rises
Ethereum Layer-2 scaling solution ZK-Rollup–which includes dYdX, zkSync Era and Loopring–has registered around $800 million in total value locked (TVL), ranking in the top five among layer-2 protocols.
Time to fasten seatbelts as Erdogan secures another term
Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, a long-standing Turkish leader also known for his unorthodox economic doctrines, has secured a victory in the country’s presidential election yesterday.