EUR/USD: Options market turns most EUR bearish in a month

One-month risk reversals on the Euro (EUR), a gauge of calls to puts, marks the heaviest negative figures, -0.1000 mark, since February 26 on the weekly basis during the early Monday.

This goes hand-in-hand with the EUR/USD downturn that recently refreshed the yearly low.

Risk reversals flash the -0.1000 level, favoring EUR/USD bears by the press time, according to data provided by Reuters. The negative reading indicates put options are drawing higher premium (option price) than call or bullish bets.

Technically, the 200-day SMA level of 1.1875 guards the quote’s immediate upside, which joins the downbeat options to suggest further weakness towards a downward sloping trend line from February 04, at 1.1750 by the press time.