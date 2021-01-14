EUR/USD on the defensive as Biden considers $2 trillion stimulus package

- EUR/USD trades at 1.2145 versus 1.2172 in early Asia.
- Prospects of bigger-than-expected US fiscal stimulus push Treasury yields and US dollar higher.
- President-elect Joe Biden is reportedly considering a $2 trillion stimulus plan.
EUR/USD is trading near crucial support at 1.2140, as the US dollar and Treasury yields are cheering reports that the US President-elect Joe Biden is considering a bigger-than-expected stimulus package.
According to CNN, Biden is expected to unveil a Covid-19 relief package worth $2 trillion on Thursday. The stimulus price tag is bigger than the $750 billion fiscal stimulus plan projected by Goldman Sachs last week. Senator Chuck Schumer was reportedly pressing Biden for a spending package worth $1.3 trillion.
Fiscal and monetary stimulus typically weakens the home currency. The dollar, however, is drawing bids on prospects of a bigger spending package.
That's because Treasury yields, which have had more say in determining exchange rates of late, are rising in response to the stimulus news. The 10-year yield has added four basis points to trade near 1.11%.
The pair could continue to take cues from Treasury yields and Italy's political crisis. The shared currency ran into offers on Tuesday after Italy's former Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said he's pulling his party's ministers from the ruling coalition, putting the administration's future at risk amid the coronavirus pandemic, as noted by market observer Holger Zschapetiz.
The minutes of the European Central Bank's latest policy meeting and the US weekly employment data scheduled for release later today could influence the currency pair.
Technical levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2145
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0009
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.07
|Today daily open
|1.2154
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2226
|Daily SMA50
|1.2071
|Daily SMA100
|1.1924
|Daily SMA200
|1.1599
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2223
|Previous Daily Low
|1.214
|Previous Weekly High
|1.235
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2193
|Previous Monthly High
|1.231
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1924
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2172
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2191
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2122
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.209
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2039
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2205
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2255
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2288
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD on the defensive as Biden considers $2 trillion stimulus package
EUR/USD is trading near crucial support at 1.2140, as the US dollar and Treasury yields are cheering reports that President-elect Joe Biden is considering a bigger-than-expected stimulus package of about $2 trillion. The ECB minutes and US weekly jobs data could influence the spot ahead of Powell’s speech.
Gold bounces to $1840 amid Biden's 'shoot for the moon' stimulus plan
Gold attempts bounce near $1840, having eroded nearly $20 in a quick move that saw the prices tumble to near $1830 region. CNN reported that President-elect Biden is considering a bigger stimulus plan of around $2 trillion, which lifted the Treasury yields along with the dollar.
GBP/USD off the lows, looks to regain 1.3650 ahead of US data, Powell
GBP/USD bounces back towards 1.3650 ahead of the European session. Despite the quick pullback, the bulls remain cautious amid the US dollar’s rebound while the focus shifts towards the critical US weekly jobless claims data and a speech by the Fed Chair Powell.
Bitcoin: Bulls eyeing a spike to $40,000 and beyond
Etoro sees an unprecedented surge in demand for BTC as price inch close to $40,000. Cryptocurrency trading platforms are struggling with limited liquidity amid soaring prices. Bitcoin is eyeing a spike to $40,000 and beyond, following a recovery above $37,000.
Dollar index jumps as Biden's fiscal plan balloons to $2 trillion
The US dollar gains ground against major currencies, pushing the DXY to near 90.50. The US yields jump, lifting the greenback higher on reports of a bigger fiscal stimulus plan.