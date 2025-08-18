EUR/USD moves below 1.1700, downside seems limited due to dovish Fed tone

EUR/USD could recover as the dovish tone surrounding the Fed’s September policy outlook persists.

US economic data continue to support the case for a Federal Reserve rate cut in September.

President Trump said that Ukraine should pursue a deal to bring an end to its war with Russia.

EUR/USD edges lower after registering around 0.5% gains in the previous session, trading around 1.1690 during the Asian hours on Monday. However, the pair may further regain its ground as the US Dollar (USD) could struggle, driven by prevailing dovish tone surrounding the US Federal Reserve’s (Fed) policy outlook for September. Traders will likely observe the preliminary reading of the US S&P Global Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) data due later in the day.

US economic data keep the case for a September Federal Reserve (Fed) interest rate cut intact. Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index fell to 58.6 in August from 61.7 in July, falling short of the expected 62.0 reading. Meanwhile, the US Retail Sales increased by 0.5% on a monthly basis in July, compared to a rise of 0.9% seen in June. This reading came in line with the market consensus.

Money markets are now pricing in nearly a 93% odds of a 25 basis points (bps) Fed rate cut in September, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

The Trump administration has broadened its 50% tariffs, take effect August 18, on steel and aluminum imports to include 407 new product codes to the US Harmonized Tariff Schedule. President Trump also told reporters he intends to issue further announcements on steel tariffs, along with new levies aimed at semiconductor imports.

US President Donald Trump said Saturday that Ukraine should seek a deal to end the war with Russia, arguing that “Russia is a very big power, and they’re not.” His remarks followed reports from a recent summit in Alaska that Russian President Vladimir Putin had demanded additional Ukrainian territory, per Reuters.

Traders will likely watch upcoming inflation data from Eurozone (EU) and Germany, which could influence the case that the European Central Bank (ECB) can pause its easing cycle.