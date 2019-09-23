EUR/USD: Mildly bid, but below key hurdle, focus on Eurozone PMIs

  • EUR/USD's weekly inside bar candlestick pattern makes Friday's close pivotal. 
  • Upbeat German PMI could put a strong bid under the EUR. 
  • A weekly close above 1.1086 is needed to boost bullish prospects. 

EUR/USD is mildly bid at press time and may gather upside traction in Europe if the preliminary German and Eurozone Purchasing Managers' Indices beat estimates. 

The currency pair is currently trading at 1.1025, representing 0.07% gains on the day, having hit a low of 1.1010 earlier today. 

EUR/USD fell 0.50% last week and traded well within the preceding week's high and low. Essentially, the pair created a bearish inside bar candlestick pattern on the weekly chart

The focus, therefore, is on Friday's close. The bullish prospects would improve significantly if the pair ends above last week's high of 1.1086 on Friday. Meanwhile, a close below 1.0996 (last week's low) would imply bearish continuation. 

Focus on PMIs

The German Markit Manufacturing PMI (Sep), scheduled for release at 07:30 GMT, is expected to show the manufacturing activity remained in contraction. The index is expected to print at 44.00 vs 43.5 in August. 

The Eurozone Manufacturing PMI (Sep) is expected to print at 47.3 vs 47.00. 

Markets have priced in the European Central Bank's (ECB) recent decision to restart the quantitative easing program from November. Hence, the EUR could rise sharply if the preliminary PMIs beat estimates. 

Technical levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1025
Today Daily Change 0.0007
Today Daily Change % 0.06
Today daily open 1.1018
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1039
Daily SMA50 1.111
Daily SMA100 1.1176
Daily SMA200 1.1253
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1068
Previous Daily Low 1.0996
Previous Weekly High 1.1084
Previous Weekly Low 1.099
Previous Monthly High 1.1251
Previous Monthly Low 1.0962
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1024
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.104
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0987
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0956
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0916
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1059
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1099
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.113

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

