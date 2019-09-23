EUR/USD: Mildly bid, but below key hurdle, focus on Eurozone PMIs

- EUR/USD's weekly inside bar candlestick pattern makes Friday's close pivotal.
- Upbeat German PMI could put a strong bid under the EUR.
- A weekly close above 1.1086 is needed to boost bullish prospects.
EUR/USD is mildly bid at press time and may gather upside traction in Europe if the preliminary German and Eurozone Purchasing Managers' Indices beat estimates.
The currency pair is currently trading at 1.1025, representing 0.07% gains on the day, having hit a low of 1.1010 earlier today.
EUR/USD fell 0.50% last week and traded well within the preceding week's high and low. Essentially, the pair created a bearish inside bar candlestick pattern on the weekly chart.
The focus, therefore, is on Friday's close. The bullish prospects would improve significantly if the pair ends above last week's high of 1.1086 on Friday. Meanwhile, a close below 1.0996 (last week's low) would imply bearish continuation.
Focus on PMIs
The German Markit Manufacturing PMI (Sep), scheduled for release at 07:30 GMT, is expected to show the manufacturing activity remained in contraction. The index is expected to print at 44.00 vs 43.5 in August.
The Eurozone Manufacturing PMI (Sep) is expected to print at 47.3 vs 47.00.
Markets have priced in the European Central Bank's (ECB) recent decision to restart the quantitative easing program from November. Hence, the EUR could rise sharply if the preliminary PMIs beat estimates.
Technical levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1025
|Today Daily Change
|0.0007
|Today Daily Change %
|0.06
|Today daily open
|1.1018
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1039
|Daily SMA50
|1.111
|Daily SMA100
|1.1176
|Daily SMA200
|1.1253
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1068
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0996
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1084
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.099
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1251
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0962
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1024
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.104
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0987
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0956
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0916
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1059
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1099
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.113
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Mildly bid, but below key hurdle, focus on Eurozone PMIs
EUR/USD is mildly bid at press time and may gather upside traction in Europe if the preliminary German and Eurozone Purchasing Managers' Indices beat estimates. A weekly close above 1.1086 is needed to boost bullish prospects.
GBP/USD: Nears 4-day old support-line amid bearish MACD
A bearish signal from the 12-bar MACD indicator portrays the GBP/USD pair’s weakness as it seesaws around near-term key support-line while taking rounds to 1.2470 during early Monday.
USD/JPY: Bulls reasurting themselves above key support
USD/JPY has started out in Asia for the week a touch higher as sentiment for trade talks remains on track, if not a little delicate following Friday's comments from US President Trump.
Gold stays below 2-week-old resistance-line despite trade/political pessimism
Gold prices fail to portray the recent risk-aversion wave as they remain below near-term resistance-line while taking rounds to $1,513 on early Monday. The geopolitical tension has been the major driving force for markets’ immediate risk sentiment off-late.
US China Trade and the Ever Strengthening Dollar
The US China trade dispute has been the main motif of the global economy for almost two years. The Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank, the IMF and the World Bank have cited its actual and potential risks numerous times.