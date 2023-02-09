Economists at ING point out the possible next moves in the EUR/USD and EUR/GBP.
EUR/GBP could test 0.8800 in the near term
“EUR/USD may struggle to climb back to the 1.0800 handle just yet.”
“Weakness in the Euro is endorsing the recent drop in EUR/GBP, and 0.8800 might be tested in the near term. Still, we don’t see the pair’s depreciation as sustainable given the grim economic outlook for the UK and no clear policy divergence.”
See – EUR/USD: 1.07 is clearly not a hard floor – Commerzbank
