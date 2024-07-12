The Euro (EUR) is likely to trade in a range, probably between 1.0845 and 1.0900. EUR is expected to continue to rise, but it might take a while before 1.0915 comes into view, UOB Group FX analysts Quek Ser Leang and Peter Chia note.
Upside risk is intact while above 1.0825
24-HOUR VIEW: “We highlighted yesterday that ‘the risk for today appears to be tilted to the upside, but it remains to be seen if EUR can break clearly above the major resistance at 1.0850.’ We added, ‘if there is a clear break of 1.0850, EUR could continue to rise, but the next major resistance at 1.0915 is unlikely to come into view for now.’ EUR subsequently broke above 1.0850 and soared to 1.0899. EUR closed at 1.0865 (+0.32%). The sharp and rapid rise appears to be overdone, and EUR is unlikely to rise much further. Today, EUR is more likely to trade in a range, probably between 1.0845 and 1.0900.”
1-3 WEEKS VIEW: “Last Thursday (04 Jul, spot at 1.0785), we indicated that ‘while the increase in momentum suggests further EUR strength, it is too early to determine if it can reach the major resistance at 1.0850.’ After EUR rose, we indicated on Monday (08 Jul, spot at 1.0825) that ‘the risk of EUR breaking above 1.0850 has increased, albeit moderately.’ Yesterday, EUR broke above 1.0850, reaching a high of 1.0899. We continue to expect EUR to rise, even though severely overbought conditions suggest it might take a couple of days before 1.0915 comes into view. The upside risk is intact as long as 1.0825 (‘strong support’ level previously was at 1.0780 yesterday) is not breached.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stretches toward 1.0900, as US data looms
EUR/USD extends weekly gains toward 1.0900 in European trading on Friday. The pair stays supported amid sustained US Dollar weakness, in the aftermath of softer-than-expected US CPI data and the USD/JPY sell-off. US PPI inflation data is awaited.
GBP/USD looks to retest YTD highs near 1.2950 ahead of US PPI data
GBP/USD is extending its winning streak toward 2024 highs of 1.2949 in the European session on Friday. The pair regains traction as the US Dollar meets fresh supply ahead of the US PPI and Consumer Sentiment data.
Gold backs and fills the spike of the previous day
Gold is pulling back after the stellar gains made on Thursday following the surprise fall in the US inflation rate in June. Cooling inflation implies a greater chance that interest rates will fall, making non-interest-bearing Gold more attractive.
Bitcoin volatility surges amid impact of US CPI data
Bitcoin initially dipped before rallying after the release of US CPI data on Wednesday. Ethereum and Ripple are possibly set to mirror BTC’s pattern, showcasing the synchronized dance of cryptocurrency markets.
We’re still playing the central bank waiting game
Financial markets started the year expecting six rate cuts from each major central bank. But it didn't take long for more resilient US activity data, coupled with some unwelcome news on American inflation, for investors to begin rapidly scaling back those expectations.